Magic Johnson Sends Message to Yankees Legend Dave Winfield After Personal News

Dave Winfield is undoubtedly one of the best all-rounders to don the pinstripes. He spent nine years with the New York Yankees and hit .290 with 205 home runs there.

The San Diego Padres originally drafted him fourth overall in 1973. He signed a historic free-agent contract with New York before the 1981 season. The legendary outfielder earned 12 All-Star nods and seven Gold Gloves.

He finished a 22-year career with 3,110 hits, 465 homers and 1,833 RBI. The Baseball Hall of Fame elected him in 2001 on his first ballot.

Winfield, now 74, is still making headlines. The latest honor arrived in the city where he grew up. St. Paul unveiled a life-sized bronze statue of the Hall of Famer on May 30, 2026, at Toni Stone Stadium, according to Charley Walters of Pioneer Press. The ceremony included the official unveiling and proclaiming May 30 as Dave Winfield Day.

“His story is woven into the fabric of this community.” St. Paul Parks and Recreation Director Andy Rodriguez said. “That’s exactly why the statue matters.”

After the tarp came off, Winfield studied the statue and approved of the work.

“They captured my batting stance exactly,” he said. “I look like I’m about to hit a line drive and knock somebody’s glove off.”

“I hope people remember me for what I did for others,” Winfield added. “I’m truly blessed be able to do everything I did and still be alive to talk about it.”

Basketball Legend Magic Johnson’s Heartfelt Message to Dave Winfield

Basketball legend Magic Johnson took to social media to celebrate Winfield. The five-time NBA champion shared a heartfelt note alongside his wife, Cookie.

“Cookie and I want to congratulate our great friend and Baseball HOF Dave Winfield on receiving a statue in his hometown, Minneapolis,” he wrote. “We thank God for you and Tonya and our incredible friendship that we’ve built for over 30 years. May God continue to bless you and your family!”

Winfield and Johnson share a highly unique athletic connection. The NBA actually drafted Winfield in 1973 despite his primary baseball focus.

Winfield remains the only athlete drafted by four different professional sports leagues. Both men transitioned from historic playing careers into powerful business roles. They both operate highly successful philanthropic foundations today.

Their mutual respect stems from shared post-retirement business endeavors and charitable missions. Johnson referenced Minneapolis since St. Paul shares the Twin Cities border.

Dave Winfiels’s Pioneering Philanthropy In The Twin Cities

Winfield did not just receive this statue for hitting baseballs. He fundamentally revolutionized how professional athletes handle community service.

He established the David M. Winfield Foundation for Underprivileged Youth in 1977. He was the first active professional athlete to launch a dedicated charity organization. This organization provided monumental support for Twin Cities families.

The Winfield Foundation spent nearly three decades serving communities in the six cities he played.

The foundation delivered critical healthcare services and funded educational scholarships. In 1977, Winfield launched the Winfield Awards to recognize students who excelled in academics, sports and community service.

Over 400 students have received this prestigious honor in St. Paul. He also funded computer literacy programs for marginalized local neighborhoods. His substance abuse prevention program reached local elementary schools.

For Winfield, the statue marks a career that reached Cooperstown and still returned home. He gave St. Paul a model for how a sports legacy can outlast a playing career.