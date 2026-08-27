Major Max Fried Update Emerges Before Yankees-Red Sox Series

The New York Yankees are wrapping up their series against the Houston Astros on Thursday night.

Attention has already turned to the weekend, when the Yankees will host a massive four-game set against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. New York currently holds a 2.5-game lead over Boston in the American League standings.

Saturday will feature a doubleheader, with one game making up a previously postponed matchup. The Yankees have revealed their starting rotation for every game except Friday’s opener, which will feature Cam Schlittler.

However, growing optimism surrounds Max Fried, who could return from the injured list and start one of Saturday’s games.

Latest Update on Fried

The Yankees placed Fried on the IL Aug. 17 with a bone bruise in his left elbow. He was scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday, and according to YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits, the results could determine whether he returns Saturday.

“Speaking of question marks, the [Yankees] have still not named a starter for both games of the doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox come Saturday. It’s going to be Carlos Rodon in one of them, it could be Max Fried in the other one. He is definitely an option,” Marakovits said. “He threw a side session out in the bullpen. They were going to see how he comes through that. If he comes through that, it seems like the plan would be to hand the ball to Max Fried.”

.@M_Marakovits shares an injury update on Schmidt, Fried, and Judge’s hopes to return without a rehab assignment. pic.twitter.com/W5mrSE6QwB — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 27, 2026

Fried’s 2026 Season

Fried has spent a large portion of the season dealing with injuries, but when he’s taken the mound, he’s been among the best pitchers in the American League.

He’s 4-4 with a 2.81 ERA across 15 starts and has recorded 79 strikeouts over 86.1 innings.

When Fried returns, it’ll mark the first time all season the Yankees have had their top four starters — Schlittler, Cole, Fried and Rodon — fully healthy at the same time.