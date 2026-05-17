New York Yankees Make Aaron Judge Decision For Mets Series Finale

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees will conclude their series with the New York Mets.

The teams are currently tied up at 1-1, so whoever takes Sunday’s game will win the series.

Most recently, the Mets won by a score of 6-3 (on Saturday).

Aaron Judge finished with two hits, one walk and one strikeout.

Yankees Make Aaron Judge Decision For Mets Series Finale

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 5/17 T. Grisham CF B. Rice 1B A. Judge DH C. Bellinger LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B R. McMahon 3B S. Jones RF A. Volpe SS J. Escarra C E. Rodríguez SP”

Judge will be the team’s DH for just the sixth time this season.

The three-time MVP is batting .267 with 43 hits, 16 home runs, 30 RBI’s, 37 runs and five stolen bases in his first 45 games of the 2026 season.

He in his 11th season (all with the Yankees).

@BBGreatMoments wrote (on May 16): “Aaron Judge had 321 HRs in his first 1000 games with the Yankees. Babe Ruth had 321 HRs in his first 1000 games with the Yankees”

Aaron Judge had 321 HRs in his first 1000 games with the Yankees. Babe Ruth had 321 HRs in his first 1000 games with the Yankeespic.twitter.com/jNNSH3Ppun — Baseball’s Greatest Moments (@BBGreatMoments) May 16, 2026

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees come into the series finale as the second-place team in the American League East with a 28-18 record in 46 games.

They have gone just 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 14-12 in 26 games on the road).

Following Sunday’s game, the Yankees will return home to host the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night in the Bronx.