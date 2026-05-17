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New York Yankees Make Aaron Judge Decision For Mets Series Finale

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on after hitting his 50th home run of the season during the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees will conclude their series with the New York Mets.

The teams are currently tied up at 1-1, so whoever takes Sunday’s game will win the series.

Most recently, the Mets won by a score of 6-3 (on Saturday).

Aaron Judge finished with two hits, one walk and one strikeout.

Yankees Make Aaron Judge Decision For Mets Series Finale

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees runs to third base during the third inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 16, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City.

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 5/17 T. Grisham CF B. Rice 1B A. Judge DH C. Bellinger LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B R. McMahon 3B S. Jones RF A. Volpe SS J. Escarra C E. Rodríguez SP”

Judge will be the team’s DH for just the sixth time this season.

The three-time MVP is batting .267 with 43 hits, 16 home runs, 30 RBI’s, 37 runs and five stolen bases in his first 45 games of the 2026 season.

He in his 11th season (all with the Yankees).

@BBGreatMoments wrote (on May 16): “Aaron Judge had 321 HRs in his first 1000 games with the Yankees. Babe Ruth had 321 HRs in his first 1000 games with the Yankees”

Yankees Right Now

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees runs to first base against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 11, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Yankees come into the series finale as the second-place team in the American League East with a 28-18 record in 46 games.

They have gone just 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 14-12 in 26 games on the road).

Following Sunday’s game, the Yankees will return home to host the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night in the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Make Aaron Judge Decision For Mets Series Finale

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