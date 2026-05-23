New York Yankees Make Announcement About Rays Game

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays were supposed to play the second game of their series (in the Bronx).

The Yankees lost the first game by a score of 4-2 (on Friday).

However, Saturday’s game has now been canceled (and rescheduled for a later date).

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Today’s game has been rescheduled due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather and will be made up as the first game of a split-admission doubleheader on Tuesday, September 22 at 1:05 PM.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news on social media:

Gary Phillips: “With the weather also looking bad tomorrow, the #Yankees moved today’s game to September 22”

@mdestefano14: “Division race gonna be a nightmare holyyyy”

@TheRaysin: “Yankees had to break out the weather machines because they’re so scared of the Rays 😭😭😭”

@TJenkinsTampa: “Wouldn’t happen if they had a dome like a real franchise.”

@ncostanzo24: “Honestly good maybe the team will look different by the time they play this one”

@siemprebocanada: “The Yankees can’t ruin my day today”

@MVJUDGE99: “Well it’s supposed to be pouring rain all day tomorrow as well so that’s probably gonna get moved as well”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are 30-22 in 52 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They are 16-9 in the 25 games they have played at home.

Following the Rays, the Yankees will visit the Kansas City Royals on Monday.

Rays Right Now

The Rays are at the top of the division with a 34-15 record in 49 games.

They have gone 15-10 in 25 games away from Tampa Bay.

Following the Yankees, the Rays will visit the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.