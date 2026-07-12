New York Yankees Prospect Makes Heartfelt Statement At All-Star Futures Game

On Sunday, the New York Yankees are playing the final game of their series with the Washington Nationals.

The Yankees will look to go for the sweep after winning each of the first two games.

Most recently, they won Saturday’s game by a score of 4-2.

New York Yankees Prospect Makes Heartfelt Statement

Also on Sunday, the 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game took place in Philadelphia.

Ben Grable (Yankees) made a heartfelt statement when he met with the media (via SNY Yankees).

Grable: “Ever since I was a kid, my goal has been to win a World Series. Whether I throw one inning or 200 innings, it doesn’t matter. I just want a chance to compete at the highest level.”

Grable was picked in the 11th round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Indiana.

He has gone 2-1 with a 3.09 ERA in 22 Double-A games this year.

MLB Pipeline wrote (on July 8): “Ben Grable has been added to the AL Futures Game squad to replace fellow #Yankees pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange, who is on the IL. The 2025 Draft pick has a 13.8 K/9 across two levels this season and touches 99 mph with his fastball.”

The American League beat the National League by a score of 6-1.

Grable came in for part of one inning.

He will be a prospect worth watching for Yankees fans, as there is an excellent chance that the 24-year-old could get to Triple-A soon.

Hudson Valley Renegades wrote (on July 9): “Ben Grable has been added to the MLB Futures Game roster🌟 He pitched struck out 17 batters in 7.2 innings with the ‘Gades this season before moving to AA and continuing to dominate😤 Congrats, Ben!”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees came into Sunday’s game as the second-place team in the American League East with a 53-42 record in 95 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 30-22 in 52 games on the road).

After the All-Star break, the Yankees will return home to host the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 17 in the Bronx.