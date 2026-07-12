Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Prospect Makes Heartfelt Statement At All-Star Futures Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 12: Ben Grable #39 of the New York Yankees on the American League Team looks on at Citizens Bank Park on July 12, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees are playing the final game of their series with the Washington Nationals.

The Yankees will look to go for the sweep after winning each of the first two games.

Most recently, they won Saturday’s game by a score of 4-2.

New York Yankees Prospect Makes Heartfelt Statement

GettyBen Grable #39 of the New York Yankees on the American League Team pitches during the 2026 MLB Futures Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 12, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Also on Sunday, the 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game took place in Philadelphia.

Ben Grable (Yankees) made a heartfelt statement when he met with the media (via SNY Yankees).

Grable: “Ever since I was a kid, my goal has been to win a World Series. Whether I throw one inning or 200 innings, it doesn’t matter. I just want a chance to compete at the highest level.”

Grable was picked in the 11th round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Indiana.

He has gone 2-1 with a 3.09 ERA in 22 Double-A games this year.

MLB Pipeline wrote (on July 8): “Ben Grable has been added to the AL Futures Game squad to replace fellow #Yankees pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange, who is on the IL. The 2025 Draft pick has a 13.8 K/9 across two levels this season and touches 99 mph with his fastball.”

GettyBen Grable #39 of the New York Yankees on the American League Team looks on at Citizens Bank Park on July 12, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The American League beat the National League by a score of 6-1.

Grable came in for part of one inning.

He will be a prospect worth watching for Yankees fans, as there is an excellent chance that the 24-year-old could get to Triple-A soon.

Hudson Valley Renegades wrote (on July 9): “Ben Grable has been added to the MLB Futures Game roster🌟 He pitched struck out 17 batters in 7.2 innings with the ‘Gades this season before moving to AA and continuing to dominate😤 Congrats, Ben!”

Yankees Right Now

GettyWill Warren #29 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park on July 12, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The Yankees came into Sunday’s game as the second-place team in the American League East with a 53-42 record in 95 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 30-22 in 52 games on the road).

After the All-Star break, the Yankees will return home to host the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 17 in the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

New York Yankees Prospect Makes Heartfelt Statement At All-Star Futures Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x