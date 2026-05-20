MLB World Reacts To New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Getting Ejected

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees are playing the Toronto Blue Jays for the second game of their series (in the Bronx).

The Yankees had a 5-3 lead in the eighth inning.

However, manager Aaron Boone was ejected.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “Aaron Boone was ejected between innings. He’s been fired up since that Anthony Volpe caught stealing in the 4th. Brennan Miller, who you may remember from such t-shirts as “Savages in the Box,” got an earful.”

Social Media Reacts To Boone Ejection

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@TalkinYanks: “Aaron Boone was ejected for arguing this catch made by Daulton Varsho, as the Yankees lost their challenge earlier on a Volpe caught stealing The Umpire that ejected Boone was Brennan Miller, the same umpire from the infamous “Savages in the Box” rant”

Chris Kirschner: “It had been bubbling all game, but Aaron Boone was tossed in between innings.”

Greg Joyce: “Aaron Boone got tossed between innings, his second ejection of the year. Was still hot about the Volpe call at 2B, arguing with 2B ump Brennan Miller about it.”

@Jenks116: “Just me or is aaron boone always mad?”

Erik Boland: “Aaron Boone got tossed between innings…went out to scream at second base umpire Brennan Miller (the “Savages in the Box umpire from a few years back)”

@Cole_Cianciola: “As soon as I saw him come out I knew he’d get ejected”

@JoeNajarian: “In Boone’s defense, Volpe was safe.”

@repbxnyy: “AARON BOONE GOT EJECTED?? LMAO”

@AndrewAdMan: “He is great at getting thrown out of games…not great at managing them”

Yankees Right Now