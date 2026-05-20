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MLB World Reacts To New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Getting Ejected

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 03: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees argues with umpire Marty Foster #60 during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on September 03, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees are playing the Toronto Blue Jays for the second game of their series (in the Bronx).

The Yankees had a 5-3 lead in the eighth inning.

However, manager Aaron Boone was ejected.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “Aaron Boone was ejected between innings. He’s been fired up since that Anthony Volpe caught stealing in the 4th. Brennan Miller, who you may remember from such t-shirts as “Savages in the Box,” got an earful.”

Social Media Reacts To Boone Ejection

GettyManager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees and umpire Ramon De Jesus #18 argue during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on September 27, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@TalkinYanks: “Aaron Boone was ejected for arguing this catch made by Daulton Varsho, as the Yankees lost their challenge earlier on a Volpe caught stealing The Umpire that ejected Boone was Brennan Miller, the same umpire from the infamous “Savages in the Box” rant”

Chris Kirschner: “It had been bubbling all game, but Aaron Boone was tossed in between innings.”

Greg Joyce: “Aaron Boone got tossed between innings, his second ejection of the year. Was still hot about the Volpe call at 2B, arguing with 2B ump Brennan Miller about it.”

@Jenks116: “Just me or is aaron boone always mad?”

Erik Boland: “Aaron Boone got tossed between innings…went out to scream at second base umpire Brennan Miller (the “Savages in the Box umpire from a few years back)”

@Cole_Cianciola: “As soon as I saw him come out I knew he’d get ejected”

@JoeNajarian: “In Boone’s defense, Volpe was safe.”

@repbxnyy: “AARON BOONE GOT EJECTED?? LMAO”

@AndrewAdMan: “He is great at getting thrown out of games…not great at managing them”

Yankees Right Now

GettyAaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees heads to the dugout during the game against the Baltimore Orioles during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 02, 2026 in New York City. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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MLB World Reacts To New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Getting Ejected

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