New York Yankees Manager Makes Intriguing Anthony Volpe Statement

On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins are finishing their series at Target Field.

The Yankees have won each of the first two games, so they are looking to go for the sweep.

Anthony Volpe finished Saturday’s 8-1 victory with two hits, one walk and one stolen base.

Boone Makes Intriguing Anthony Volpe Statement

In a recent interview with Jomboy Media’s Talkin’ Yanks, manager Aaron Boone was asked about Volpe (h/t Talkin’ Yanks).

The 25-year-old hit a grand slam in his first game back at the MLB level (on September 10).

Jomboy: “That was a cool day. It was cool to hear the fans back him, cool to hear his quotes. For me personally, just cool to see a new approach at the plate. Kind of drastically different in terms of a baseball swing. He’s stepping back. You in your quote, said he’s definitely grounding himself more on that back leg. His hands are in a new position. So I was wondering if you could peel back the curtain on how does that new approach happen? Is that minor league coaches? Is that Rowson sending down to the minor league coaches, or is that Volpe on his own?”

Boone: “I think it’s the hitting department, Jarret DeHart getting involved. I don’t think it’s anything drastically new. He’s been that at different times, it’s just getting consistent and getting into a good place down there. And to me, when he came back up, it just looked more grounded. I feel like he’s getting to stronger positions… There’s only been… four, five, six games, so he’s gotten some results, but I also feel like there’s been some swings where he’s just missed… A couple balls deep to right that I feel like he’s kind of on time for and getting into a strong position. I thought last night, coming off the bench, he put a good at-bat where he hits the ball well to left. So those are all good signs that he’s on some things, and he’s doing a good job with the whole field but not sacrificing authority in his swing. He’s getting a good swing off.”

Looking At Volpe

Volpe is in the middle of his fourth season at the MLB level (all with New York).

He came into Wednesday batting .249 with 47 hits, two home runs, 24 RBIs, 23 runs and 10 stolen bases in 62 games.