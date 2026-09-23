New York Yankees Manager Announces Giancarlo Stanton News Amid Rays Series

The New York Yankees are unlikely to have Aaron Judge for the Wild Card series against (presumably) the Boston Red Sox next week.

While that’s a huge bummer, the Yankees at least announced good news regarding Giancarlo Stanton before Wednesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Announces Giancarlo Stanton News Amid Rays Series

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about Stanton and Trent Grisham before Wednesday’s game against the Rays at Yankee Stadium.

Stanton and Grisham are both on the injured list.

From The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner on X:

Giancarlo Stanton took live ABs at Somerset today. Boone said he homered. Trent Grisham also took live ABs.

Boone: “They’re knocking on the door”

From SNY Yankees on X:

Aaron Boone says Giancarlo Stanton and Trent Grisham both took live at-bats and ran the bases in Somerset today

When asked if they would be ready to play for the Wild Card series, Boone said “we’ll see”

From Newsday Sports’ David Lennon on X: Aaron Boone said Giancarlo Stanton is taking live BP at Double-A Somerset with the possibility he could be ready for next week’s wild-card round to be used in some capacity. #Yankees

Looking at New York Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton

Stanton has been on the injured list since late April with a right calf strain.

He appeared on the verge of returning late last month until he strained his other calf.

At the time of Stanton’s second calf strain, it looked like he’d be out for the rest of the season. Clearly, the Yankees hope he can still return for the postseason.

Before landing on the IL, Stanton held a .256/.302/.422 slash line over 24 games this season. He has hit three home runs this year.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Rays officially clinched the AL East title at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

The Yankees have also clinched the top American League Wild Card spot. They will most likely host the Red Sox in the Wild Card round.

The Yankees will wrap up their series with the Rays on Thursday. Then, New York will finish the regular season with a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium.