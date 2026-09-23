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New York Yankees Manager Announces Giancarlo Stanton News Amid Rays Series

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New York Yankees Workout
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TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 17: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees warms up during team workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are unlikely to have Aaron Judge for the Wild Card series against (presumably) the Boston Red Sox next week.

While that’s a huge bummer, the Yankees at least announced good news regarding Giancarlo Stanton before Wednesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Announces Giancarlo Stanton News Amid Rays Series

Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 04: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees looks on during the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about Stanton and Trent Grisham before Wednesday’s game against the Rays at Yankee Stadium.

Stanton and Grisham are both on the injured list.

New York Yankees v Seattle Mariners
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MARCH 31: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees high fives Giancarlo Stanton #27 a run during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on March 31, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

From The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner on X:

Giancarlo Stanton took live ABs at Somerset today. Boone said he homered. Trent Grisham also took live ABs.

Boone: “They’re knocking on the door”

From SNY Yankees on X:

Aaron Boone says Giancarlo Stanton and Trent Grisham both took live at-bats and ran the bases in Somerset today

When asked if they would be ready to play for the Wild Card series, Boone said “we’ll see”

From Newsday Sports’ David Lennon on X: Aaron Boone said Giancarlo Stanton is taking live BP at Double-A Somerset with the possibility he could be ready for next week’s wild-card round to be used in some capacity. #Yankees

Looking at New York Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton

Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 01: Giancarlo Stanton #27 outfield the New York Yankees looks on during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Stanton has been on the injured list since late April with a right calf strain.

He appeared on the verge of returning late last month until he strained his other calf.

Miami Marlins v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 04: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees runs to first after hitting an RBI double during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Yankee Stadium on April 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caean Couto/Getty Images)

At the time of Stanton’s second calf strain, it looked like he’d be out for the rest of the season. Clearly, the Yankees hope he can still return for the postseason.

Before landing on the IL, Stanton held a .256/.302/.422 slash line over 24 games this season. He has hit three home runs this year.

New York Yankees Right Now

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 22: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees reacts to hitting a 2-run home run in the fourth inning during game one of a doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 22, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The Rays officially clinched the AL East title at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

The Yankees have also clinched the top American League Wild Card spot. They will most likely host the Red Sox in the Wild Card round.

The Yankees will wrap up their series with the Rays on Thursday. Then, New York will finish the regular season with a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees Manager Announces Giancarlo Stanton News Amid Rays Series

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