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New York Yankees Manager Makes Giancarlo Stanton Statement Before Orioles Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 5: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees high fives manager Aaron Boone #17 after defeating the Detroit Tigers 5-1 during a game at Yankee Stadium on September 5, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. Because of the threat of inclement weather, the Yankees will play a doubleheader on Friday, then finish the series on Sunday.

Before Friday’s doubleheader, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about Giancarlo Stanton’s playoff availability.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Giancarlo Stanton Statement Before Orioles Series

Los Angeles Angels v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 19: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees is congratulated by manager Aaron Boone #17 after the win over the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on September 19, 2019 in Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

From SNY Yankees on X:

Aaron Boone on what it would take for Giancarlo Stanton to be an option for the postseason roster:

“Comes down to how many position players we go with…talk to G, see where he’s at mentally, physically.”

Stanton took live batting practice today.

Looking at Giancarlo Stanton

Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 12: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees looks on in the dugout during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Stanton has been on the injured list since late April with a right calf strain.

He appeared on the verge of returning late last month until he strained his other calf.

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MA – APRIL 21: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after his home run against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at Fenway Park on April 21, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

At the time of Stanton’s second calf strain, it looked like he’d be out for the rest of the season. But now, Stanton is working to return for the playoffs.

Before landing on the IL, Stanton held a .256/.302/.422 slash line over 24 games this season. He has hit three home runs this year.

Looking at the New York Yankees Right Now

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) Carlos Rodón #55, Ben Rice #22, Aaron Judge #99 celebrate with the team after game one of a doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 22, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees won 2-0. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees have already clinched the top American League Wild Card spot. They will most likely host the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card series next week.

The Wild Card series is a best-of-three series at one stadium.

New York Yankees v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 20: George Lombard Jr. #96 high fives teammate Luis Garcia Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees after hitting a two run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field on September 20, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

New York has a 92-67 record. The club won six of its last 10 games.

Game 1 of the doubleheader between the Yankees and Orioles is scheduled to begin at 4:05 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees Manager Makes Giancarlo Stanton Statement Before Orioles Series

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