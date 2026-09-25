New York Yankees Manager Makes Giancarlo Stanton Statement Before Orioles Series

The New York Yankees are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. Because of the threat of inclement weather, the Yankees will play a doubleheader on Friday, then finish the series on Sunday.

Before Friday’s doubleheader, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about Giancarlo Stanton’s playoff availability.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Giancarlo Stanton Statement Before Orioles Series

From SNY Yankees on X:

Aaron Boone on what it would take for Giancarlo Stanton to be an option for the postseason roster:

“Comes down to how many position players we go with…talk to G, see where he’s at mentally, physically.”

Stanton took live batting practice today.

Looking at Giancarlo Stanton

Stanton has been on the injured list since late April with a right calf strain.

He appeared on the verge of returning late last month until he strained his other calf.

At the time of Stanton’s second calf strain, it looked like he’d be out for the rest of the season. But now, Stanton is working to return for the playoffs.

Before landing on the IL, Stanton held a .256/.302/.422 slash line over 24 games this season. He has hit three home runs this year.

Looking at the New York Yankees Right Now

The New York Yankees have already clinched the top American League Wild Card spot. They will most likely host the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card series next week.

The Wild Card series is a best-of-three series at one stadium.

New York has a 92-67 record. The club won six of its last 10 games.

Game 1 of the doubleheader between the Yankees and Orioles is scheduled to begin at 4:05 p.m. EDT on Friday.