New York Yankees Manager Makes Giancarlo Stanton Statement Before Orioles Series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 5: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees high fives manager Aaron Boone #17 after defeating the Detroit Tigers 5-1 during a game at Yankee Stadium on September 5, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. Because of the threat of inclement weather, the Yankees will play a doubleheader on Friday, then finish the series on Sunday.
Before Friday’s doubleheader, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about Giancarlo Stanton’s playoff availability.
New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Giancarlo Stanton Statement Before Orioles Series
Stanton has been on the injured list since late April with a right calf strain.
He appeared on the verge of returning late last month until he strained his other calf.
At the time of Stanton’s second calf strain, it looked like he’d be out for the rest of the season. But now, Stanton is working to return for the playoffs.
Before landing on the IL, Stanton held a .256/.302/.422 slash line over 24 games this season. He has hit three home runs this year.
Looking at the New York Yankees Right Now
The New York Yankees have already clinched the top American League Wild Card spot. They will most likely host the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card series next week.
The Wild Card series is a best-of-three series at one stadium.
New York has a 92-67 record. The club won six of its last 10 games.
Game 1 of the doubleheader between the Yankees and Orioles is scheduled to begin at 4:05 p.m. EDT on Friday.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about Giancarlo Stanton's playoff availability before the Orioles series.
New York Yankees Manager Makes Giancarlo Stanton Statement Before Orioles Series