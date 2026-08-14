Yankees’ Triple-A Manager Heaps Praise on Anthony Volpe After Demotion

The New York Yankees demoted Anthony Volpe to Triple-A, and he’s taken it on the chin.

Volpe was demoted and has been playing second base, as George Lombard Jr. appears to be the shortstop of the future. Although Volpe got optioned, he’s taking it in stride as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders manager Shelley Duncan has plenty of praise for Volpe.

“I’ve seen guys crumble when they get sent down and I’ve seen guys where it drives them to get better,” Duncan said. “I’ve seen it all. There isn’t one player that gets sent down where it doesn’t sting. It’s how you deal with it. You walk in with your chin up or you walk in with your head between your legs.

“Volpe walked in with his chin up. He’s been an outstanding teammate from the moment he’s walked in here. From his first step, it was ‘Let’s get to work.’ It’s probably a blessing in disguise that you get three days off between getting sent down because sometimes players need that space to get in the right frame of mind. Volpe’s been awesome.”

Along with Duncan, J.C. Escarra, who has spent time with Volpe in the MLB and now in Triple-A, is impressed with his attitude.

“Anthony’s only been here for a few days, but he’s been out in the field working,” Escarra said. “His attitude looks great to me.”

Although Volp was demoted, he knows he has things to improve on, and it appears that is what he’s doing.

Volpe Reacts to Demotion

After being optioned to Triple-A, Volpe made it clear he was willing to do whatever is needed of him in the minors.

Volpe has shifted to second base as he said his goal is to be the best teammate he can.

“You go through every emotion,” Volpe said. “Yeah. Those three days make you go through your whole career up to this point. You put your heart and your soul into this game, and this is part of it. We all know what I signed up for. Now I get to wake up every day and do what I want and get better and improve. At the same time, in so many ways, you feel you did all these things to help the team win and be the best teammate and do your best.”

Volpe is hitting .242 with 2 home runs and 11 RBIs in the minors in 24 games this season.

Volpe Wants to Help Yankees Win

Even though Volpe is in Triple-A, he still wants to help New York win.

Volpe is from New York and grew up a Yankees fan and his goal remains winning a World Series with the Yankees.

“I thought about everything, obviously last year just gritting your teeth and doing it (injured),” Volpe said. “I thought about the ups and downs this year. But if I could do it 100 times, I’d do it the exact way 100 more times because I just wanted to win. I’ll put up with anything in the world if I feel like I’m on a team that can win the World Series in New York. I know it comes with everything, but I wouldn’t trade that for the world.”

Whether or not Volpe will get called back up this season is to be seen.