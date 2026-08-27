New York Yankees Manager Makes Honest Trent Grisham Statement Amid Astros Series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees looks on after the 4-1 win against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees are slated to begin the series finale of a three-game set against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Thursday.
The Astros won the first game of the series 9-7 on Tuesday. The Yankees won the second game 9-3 on Wednesday.
Ahead of the rubber match between New York and Houston, Yankees manager Aaron Boone dropped an honest quote on outfielder Trent Grisham.
New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Honest Trent Grisham Statement
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JUNE 12: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees leaves the game with manager Aaron Boone #17 (L) after injuring himself on a play at second base in the sixth inning of an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on June 12, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Tara Walton/Getty Images)
“I still think he’s very good. There’s been a handful of plays that he hasn’t made – and I’m talking four, five, six maybe – that for different reasons, last night’s, that really ding that. I think if you watch him play every day, I think he’s really good out there.”
– Aaron Boone on Trent Grisham’s defense
GettyTORONTO, ON – AUGUST 14: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Last night against the Astros, Grisham failed to catch a fly ball from Jose Altuve, allowing a run to score.
Grisham has posted -7 Defensive Runs Saved and -6 Outs Above Average over 902 1/3 innings at center field this season.
Taking a Closer Look at Yankees OF Trent Grisham
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 23: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 8-3. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
While Grisham hasn’t been a great defender for the Yankees this year, he’s been a solid hitter overall.
The outfielder has slashed .219/.316/.416 (106 wRC+) with 18 home runs and 56 RBI across 112 games this season.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 12: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 10-5. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Those are solid offensive numbers, but not amazing.
He’s been a bit inconsistent at the plate, but has done exceptionally well lately, slashing .241/.323/.554 with seven home runs and 14 RBI in August.
New York Yankees Right Now
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 26: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates a two-run home run off the bat of Luis García Jr. #26 in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 26, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
New York has won seven of its last 10 games.
The Yankees are the first American League Wild Card team with a 75-57 record.
They are 3 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Yankees Manager Makes Honest Trent Grisham Statement Amid Astros Series