New York Yankees Manager Makes Honest Trent Grisham Statement Amid Astros Series

The New York Yankees are slated to begin the series finale of a three-game set against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

The Astros won the first game of the series 9-7 on Tuesday. The Yankees won the second game 9-3 on Wednesday.

Ahead of the rubber match between New York and Houston, Yankees manager Aaron Boone dropped an honest quote on outfielder Trent Grisham.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Honest Trent Grisham Statement

Via SNY Yankees on X:

“I still think he’s very good. There’s been a handful of plays that he hasn’t made – and I’m talking four, five, six maybe – that for different reasons, last night’s, that really ding that. I think if you watch him play every day, I think he’s really good out there.”

– Aaron Boone on Trent Grisham’s defense

Last night against the Astros, Grisham failed to catch a fly ball from Jose Altuve, allowing a run to score.

Grisham has posted -7 Defensive Runs Saved and -6 Outs Above Average over 902 1/3 innings at center field this season.

Taking a Closer Look at Yankees OF Trent Grisham

While Grisham hasn’t been a great defender for the Yankees this year, he’s been a solid hitter overall.

The outfielder has slashed .219/.316/.416 (106 wRC+) with 18 home runs and 56 RBI across 112 games this season.

Those are solid offensive numbers, but not amazing.

He’s been a bit inconsistent at the plate, but has done exceptionally well lately, slashing .241/.323/.554 with seven home runs and 14 RBI in August.

New York Yankees Right Now

New York has won seven of its last 10 games.

The Yankees are the first American League Wild Card team with a 75-57 record.

They are 3 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.