Yankees Manager Makes Giancarlo Stanton Statement Before Wild Card Series vs. Red Sox

The New York Yankees will play the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium this week.

Here is the schedule for the series:

Game 1: 8:00 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, Sept. 29

Game 2: 8:00 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, Sept. 30

Game 3 (if necessary): 8:00 p.m. CDT on Thursday, Oct. 1

All of the games will be available to watch on NBC and Peacock.

On Sunday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made a statement on the availability of injured designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Giancarlo Stanton Playoff Statement Before Wild Card Series vs. Red Sox

From The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty on X:

Boone on what goes into deciding whether Giancarlo Stanton will be on the AL Wild Card roster.

“Look, [Stanton] hasn’t played baseball all year, since April, when he went out. That said, he has been hitting all year. Through even the different setbacks and stuff. And I feel like nobody knows themselves and their bodies as well as Big G does. He’s honest, and he’s always real transparent about where he’s at, and also obviously the track record of success and trusting him in really difficult, tough spots to put an at-bat together. We’ll make those decisions sometime tomorrow, probably.”

Looking at Giancarlo Stanton

Stanton has been on the injured list since late April with a right calf strain.

He appeared on the verge of returning late last month until he strained his other calf.

At the time of Stanton’s second calf strain, it looked like he’d be out for the rest of the season.

But now, Stanton is working to return for the playoffs.

Before landing on the IL, Stanton held a .256/.302/.422 slash line over 24 games this season.

He has hit three home runs this year.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are scheduled to finish the regular season against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

The game was delayed at the time this article was written, so it’s possible the game could be cancelled, as the Yankees’ postseason position. is already set in stone and the Orioles won’t be in the playoffs.