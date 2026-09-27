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Yankees Manager Makes Giancarlo Stanton Statement Before Wild Card Series vs. Red Sox

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Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 01: Giancarlo Stanton #27 outfield the New York Yankees looks on during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees will play the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium this week.

Here is the schedule for the series:

  • Game 1: 8:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Sept. 29
  • Game 2: 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, Sept. 30
  • Game 3 (if necessary): 8:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, Oct. 1

All of the games will be available to watch on NBC and Peacock.

On Sunday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made a statement on the availability of injured designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Giancarlo Stanton Playoff Statement Before Wild Card Series vs. Red Sox

Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 5: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees high fives manager Aaron Boone #17 after defeating the Detroit Tigers 5-1 during a game at Yankee Stadium on September 5, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

From The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty on X:

Boone on what goes into deciding whether Giancarlo Stanton will be on the AL Wild Card roster.

“Look, [Stanton] hasn’t played baseball all year, since April, when he went out. That said, he has been hitting all year. Through even the different setbacks and stuff. And I feel like nobody knows themselves and their bodies as well as Big G does. He’s honest, and he’s always real transparent about where he’s at, and also obviously the track record of success and trusting him in really difficult, tough spots to put an at-bat together. We’ll make those decisions sometime tomorrow, probably.”

Update: Stanton is ON the Wild Card roster, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.

Looking at Giancarlo Stanton

Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 04: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees looks on during the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Stanton has been on the injured list since late April with a right calf strain.

He appeared on the verge of returning late last month until he strained his other calf.

Miami Marlins v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 03: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees takes his turn at bat against the Miami Marlins during the home opener at Yankee Stadium on April 03, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

At the time of Stanton’s second calf strain, it looked like he’d be out for the rest of the season.

But now, Stanton is working to return for the playoffs.

New York Yankees v San Francisco Giants
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on March 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Before landing on the IL, Stanton held a .256/.302/.422 slash line over 24 games this season.

He has hit three home runs this year.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are scheduled to finish the regular season against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

The game was delayed at the time this article was written, so it’s possible the game could be cancelled, as the Yankees’ postseason position. is already set in stone and the Orioles won’t be in the playoffs.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Yankees Manager Makes Giancarlo Stanton Statement Before Wild Card Series vs. Red Sox

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