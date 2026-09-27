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Will Aaron Judge Play Against Red Sox? Yankees Manager Reveals When Team Will Decide

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NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 29: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on while walking back to the dugout after hitting a ground out in the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will play their final game of the 2026 regular season in the Bronx.

They are in the middle of a series with the Baltimore Orioles (and tied up at 1-1).

Yankees Manager Reveals When Team Will Decide On Judge

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on after a 9-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 23, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees continue to play without their best player (Aaron Judge).

MLB.com wrote (on September 27): “Has a “moderate grade” strain of his right soleus muscle and may not be active for AL Wild Card Series. Judge said Sept. 23 he intends to be active for postseason. Had not resumed hitting as of Sept. 24. Aaron Boone said Judge has performed plyometrics and treadmill work, but otherwise “not a whole lot yet.””

Ahead of Sunday’s game, manager Aaron Boone revealed when the team will make their final decision on Judge’s availability for the Wild Card series.

Jorge Castillo of ESPN wrote: “He added that a decision on having Judge on the Wild Card roster will go down to Tuesday morning.”

Social Media Reacts To Latest On Judge

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees in action against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 06, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the latest Judge updates:

@JLas43_: “Yeah he’s not playing until the ALDS if they advance”

@Razorfin_Hunter: “Is this dude going to play? 2 days left and he’s not swinging a bat?”

@iHitSplits: “Can they just rule him out”

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 23, 2026 in New York City.

@_SupremeBee: “And judge thinks he’s playing in the postseason lmao”

@dr_yankees: “Aaron Boone is gonna get himself fired if he keeps giving Judge health updates. Judge clearly doesn’t like that.”

@eyyankees: “Aaron Boone told reporters that Aaron Judge has on the treadmill, and doing plyo work. Still unsure if the Yankees will activate him for the Wild Card series.”

Looking At Judge

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after being walked in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Judge is in the middle of his 11th season at the MLB level (all with the Yankees).

He is batting .241 with 18 home runs and 41 RBIs in 66 games this year.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Will Aaron Judge Play Against Red Sox? Yankees Manager Reveals When Team Will Decide

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