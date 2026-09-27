Will Aaron Judge Play Against Red Sox? Yankees Manager Reveals When Team Will Decide

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will play their final game of the 2026 regular season in the Bronx.

They are in the middle of a series with the Baltimore Orioles (and tied up at 1-1).

Yankees Manager Reveals When Team Will Decide On Judge

The Yankees continue to play without their best player (Aaron Judge).

MLB.com wrote (on September 27): “Has a “moderate grade” strain of his right soleus muscle and may not be active for AL Wild Card Series. Judge said Sept. 23 he intends to be active for postseason. Had not resumed hitting as of Sept. 24. Aaron Boone said Judge has performed plyometrics and treadmill work, but otherwise “not a whole lot yet.””

Ahead of Sunday’s game, manager Aaron Boone revealed when the team will make their final decision on Judge’s availability for the Wild Card series.

Jorge Castillo of ESPN wrote: “He added that a decision on having Judge on the Wild Card roster will go down to Tuesday morning.”

Social Media Reacts To Latest On Judge

Here’s what people were saying about the latest Judge updates:

@JLas43_: “Yeah he’s not playing until the ALDS if they advance”

@Razorfin_Hunter: “Is this dude going to play? 2 days left and he’s not swinging a bat?”

@iHitSplits: “Can they just rule him out”

@_SupremeBee: “And judge thinks he’s playing in the postseason lmao”

@dr_yankees: “Aaron Boone is gonna get himself fired if he keeps giving Judge health updates. Judge clearly doesn’t like that.”

@eyyankees: “Aaron Boone told reporters that Aaron Judge has on the treadmill, and doing plyo work. Still unsure if the Yankees will activate him for the Wild Card series.”

Looking At Judge

Judge is in the middle of his 11th season at the MLB level (all with the Yankees).

He is batting .241 with 18 home runs and 41 RBIs in 66 games this year.