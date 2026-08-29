New York Yankees Insider Announces Latest Aaron Judge Update During Red Sox Series

On Saturday, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will play two games in the Bronx.

The Yankees won the first game (on Friday night) by a score of 1-0.

Yankees Insider Announces Latest Aaron Judge Update

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network shared an update on Aaron Judge.

The three-time MVP has been out since May 31 with an injury.

Marakovits: “And I spoke to Aaron Judge very briefly in the clubhouse today to ask him if he was hitting off the high-velocity machine yet. He said not yet, but he’s getting closer. He’s continuing to make progress. So hopefully a matter of time until Aaron Boone can pencil number 99 back in that lineup.”

Judge is in the middle of his 11th season playing for the Yankees.

Before the injury, he had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

MLB.com wrote (on August 27): “Hit overhand batting practice indoors Aug. 25, his first time doing so since being placed on the injured list. Had been performing tee-and-toss exercises, playing catch, running outdoors and performing upper-body resistance training. Hopes to return without rehab assignment.”

Judge is arguably the best player in the MLB (when healthy), so the Yankees have a lot riding on his return before the 2026 playoffs.

Nearly the only thing missing from his legendary resume is a World Series title.

In 2024, Judge and the Yankees lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees have been able to remain afloat in the standings (even without Judge) for a large chunk of the season.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with a 76-58 record in 134 games.

Right now, the Yankees are only 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Following their series with the Red Sox, they will head to Los Angeles for a series with Mike Trout and the Angels.