Yankees Predicted to Trade All-Star During Spring Training

There are many reasons why the New York Yankees need to save money this offseason, but adding to the roster is the biggest priority. If the Yankees want to win a World Series in 2025, they likely need another piece, and with Marcus Stroman’s $18 million salary on the books for next season, that’s a lot of money they could use in a different area.

Many reports have suggested that the Yankees are looking to trade the right-hander. However, unless they find a trade partner, there isn’t an easy path to get rid of him. It could take another couple of weeks for the Yankees to get a deal done, and Brendan Kuty of The Athletic predicted that to be the case.

Kuty believes Stroman will be traded during spring training.

“The Yankees trade Stroman in spring training,” Kuty wrote on January 15.

As long as the deal gets done before the Yankees’ first game of the campaign, they’ll have an opportunity to sign or trade for someone else on the current market.

Yankees Have More Reasons Than One to Move Stroman

Not only is $18 million plenty to pay a starter who likely won’t see the mound too often, but the New York Yankees have to pay double for every dollar they spend because they’re past the luxury tax threshold.

“The Yankees, meanwhile, don’t have a stated everyday option at second base or third base outside of Jazz Chisholm Jr., who can play both positions. Their luxury tax payroll sits at $302.9 million, according to Cot’s Contracts.

“That’s just about at the highest luxury tax threshold of $302 million for the 2025 season. Beyond that mark, a team must pay double for every dollar it spends,” Kuty wrote.

Making a trade to get off Stroman’s contract wouldn’t only be smart from a team-building perspective but also from a business standpoint. Wasting $18 million and paying even more because of the tax implications doesn’t make sense for the Yankees.

However, that $18 million should and would likely be used elsewhere, so in some sense, the Yankees would still have to pay it.

Who Could Want Stroman?

An offseason ago, the way many around the industry viewed Stroman was much different than the present day. While he didn’t have the best stuff during his first year with the New York Yankees, there’s reason to believe he could be a decent middle-of-the-rotation arm.

In 2024, he wasn’t bad by any means, posting a 4.31 ERA. However, for the Yankees and their loaded rotation, there simply isn’t enough room for him to get innings.

Other teams value starters at a relatively high price, evident by some of the contracts that have been handed out in recent years. The Yankees will have to hope another team believes he’s worth that money, and there could be after some had an interest in him last winter.

“Before the Yankees signed Stroman last offseason, the Boston Red Sox, the Baltimore Orioles, the Los Angeles Angels and the Giants were among the teams also interested in him.

“The A’s — with their young roster, incentive to spend and move to a minor-league ballpark in Sacramento — could also be a possible suitor for Stroman,” Kuty wrote.