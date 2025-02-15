Marcus Stroman Gives Yankees’ Ultimatum as he Reports to Camp

New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman has made his feelings clear about his future with the team as he reported to spring training.

Stroman has been the subject of trade rumors as New York has been actively shopping him. The right-hander was absent for the first two days of spring training, but he claimed the CBA doesn’t mandate players to report until February 22, so he was technically early.

“At this stage in my career, I put a priority on getting my body ready,” Stroman said. “I don’t think there was a need for me to be here the last few days, given the climate. I talked to [manager Aaron Boone]. We had a great conversation. Everything’s honestly perfect and seamless, and my relationship to guys in the clubhouse hasn’t changed. I feel great to be back and I’m ready to roll.”

Although Stroman has been the subject of trade rumors, he remains a member of the Yankees roster. However, there has been some talk Stroman will be put in the bullpen, which he says he won’t do.

“I’m a starter. I won’t pitch in the bullpen. I’m a starter,” Stroman added.

If Stroman doesn’t make the rotation, it’s uncertain what his plan would be, but he makes it clear he won’t be in the bullpen.

“I’m so grounded at this point. Nothing can really faze me,” Stroman said. “I know who I am as a pitcher. I can compete at any level with any team. If I’m here, if I’m not here, my body is ready to roll. I’m ready to go out there and give 30-plus starts.”

Stroman is in the final year of his two-year $37 million deal.

Yankees GM Calls Stroman a Competitor

After Stroman said he wouldn’t pitch in the bullpen, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said that is vintage Stroman.

Cashman says Stroman is a competitor and isn’t surprised by his comments that he wouldn’t pitch in the bullpen. But, he will need to have a good outing to earn one of the five starting spots.

“He’s a competitor,” Cashman said. “He’s fought his way through pro ball to being a hell of a starter for quite some time. I agree with him, he is a starter. So let’s see how everything plays out. In six weeks of spring training, there’s typically a lot of twists and turns and winding roads before you get to Opening Day.

“We certainly hope everybody stays healthy, pitching to their highest level. But I know that we have a lot of quality pitching in camp, which is a good thing to start with, but how you start is usually not how you finish.”

Stroman went 10-9 with a 4.31 ERA in 29 starts last season.

Aaron Boone Calls Stroman Situation Awkward

After Stroman didn’t show up to spring training for two days, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said it was awkward.

Boone admitted all the trade talk surrounding Stroman this offseason was tough for everyone given nothing happened.

“Obviously I want all our players here, clearly,” Boone said. “That said, I’m comfortable with where he’s at physically, mentally. He’s a prideful player. He’s a guy that’s had a great career. It’s a little bit of an awkward situation, obviously. So of course I want him here. Trying to keep nudging him to get here. But you also have to respect the fact that this is something players are allowed to do. There’s a mandatory date and he’s choosing that right now.”

Stroman is a two-time All-Star.