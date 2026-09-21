Mark DeRosa Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement After Concerning Injury

The MLB postseason begins next week, and Aaron Judge’s status remains uncertain heading into October.

Judge returned from the 60-day IL earlier this month after missing time since late May with a right rib injury.

He appeared in seven games before a calf strain forced him to leave the Sept. 16 matchup against the Minnesota Twins.

The Yankees placed him on the 10-day IL the following day, which means he can’t return until after the regular season concludes this Sunday. However, Judge remains confident he can return in October.

Mark DeRosa Makes Honest Statement on Judge’s Injury

During MLB Central on Monday, World Baseball Classic manager and MLB Network analyst Mark DeRosa spoke about Judge’s injury and made it clear that while he believes the Yankees can overcome his absence with their pitching staff, it’s still quite worrisome.

“If it’s deep calf on his back leg… can they overcome it? Yes. They’re built on starting pitching,” DeRosa said. “I think the myth here is that they’re built on offense. It’s not. It’s Cam Schlittler, it’s Fried, it’s Gerrit Cole, it’s try and piece it together with Bednar. So, yes, they still can do this, but I’m worried.”

Concern level for Aaron Judge’s injury and the Yankees? “Can they overcome it? Yes. They’re built on starting pitching… But I am worried.” – DeRo pic.twitter.com/JykfBjfCgR — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 21, 2026

Looking at the Yankees

Right now, New York is 89-66 overall entering Tuesday’s four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Tampa Bay is currently just one win away from clinching the AL East and the top overall seed in the American League.

As for New York, they’d pretty much have to win out over their final seven games to overtake Tampa Bay, but they’re also on the verge of solidifying their spot as the top Wild Card team.

If the standings currently hold, the Yankees would host a best-of-three Wild Card series in the Bronx against the Boston Red Sox, which would be a rematch of last season’s first-round matchup that New York won.