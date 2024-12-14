Mitch Marner Predicted to Leave Maple Leafs For Massive $101.5 Million Deal

Prediction has Mitch Marner leaving Maple Leafs in free agency.

Toronto Maple Leafs superstar forward Mitch Marner will be one of the top free agents available come July 1.

Marner is entering the final year of his deal, after being part of trade rumors this offseason. His future is very much in doubt.

In The Athletic’s mock trade proposals article on December 14, they had the Anaheim Ducks not making a trade. Instead, they had the Ducks signing Marner to a massive seven-year $101.5 million deal.

“Patience to wait until July 1 and then sign him to a seven-year contract with $14.5 million AAV,” The Athletic’s James Mirtle wrote.

Following Mirtle’s prediction, The Athletic’s Ducks reporter Eric Stephens reacted to it and thought the deal does make sense.

“It’s a pipe dream for sure,” Stephens wrote. “But, Marner would give their forward group a jolt and would be a big fish for general manager Pat Verbeek to land after he struck out on Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault last summer. The Ducks could clear a lot of cap space if they traded Cam Fowler and John Gibson, and moved on from pending free agents Frank Vatrano, Brian Dumoulin, Robby Fabbri and Brock McGinn. Jacob Trouba could be off their books by the 2026 trade deadline.

“The problem here is making Anaheim attractive enough for Marner, and an overpay is likely necessary. And would Verbeek want the established Marner to set his pay scale, or the much younger Leo Carlsson — who could likely be his No. 1 center — for his prime years?,” Stephens added.

Marner is one of the top players in the NHL and him leaving the Maple Leafs would be massive. But, it’s unlikely Toronto would be able to afford him at $14.5 million per year.

Marner & Maple Leafs In No Rush To Sign Extension

Marner is in the final year of his deal and will be one of the best free agents available.

However, his future is very much in doubt, and TSN NHL insider Darren Dreger says there is no rush to get a deal done.

“There’s good dialogue between (Marner’s agent) Darren Ferris and (Maple Leafs general manager) Brad Treliving, they’ve got a good relationship,” Dreger said on First Up on TSN 1050. “But they’re not in heavy negotiations and again both sides are okay with that. Not to say that that can’t ramp up at some point in-season, but there doesn’t appear to be a rush at this stage.”

Marner and the Maple Leafs both want to see how the season plays out before looking at a potential re-signing. In his free-agent walk year, Marner has skated in 29 games recording 10 goals and 28 assists for 38 points.

Ducks Trade Fowler

Anaheim did create more cap space by dealing franchise icon defenseman Cam Fowler.

The Ducks dealt Fowler and a 2027 fourth-round pick to the St. Louis Blues for prospect Jeremie Biakabutuka and a second-round pick in 2027. Anaheim also retained $2.5 million of his annual $6.5 million deal.

“This was a difficult trade to make considering what Cam has meant to this organization,” Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said. “He has been a valuable and respected member of our team for 15 seasons, representing the Ducks with ultimate class. His character and contributions on and off the ice have and will continue to leave a positive impact on our fans and community.

“After meeting with Cam several times over the last few months, it became clear to both of us it may be time for a change. As usual, Cam handled the process with professionalism and remained committed to the Ducks. Cam and his family deserve nothing but the best going forward, and we wish them the best of luck,” Verbeek added.

Fowler was selected 12th overall by Anaheim in the 2010 NHL draft. He skated in 991 games with the Ducks recording 96 goals and 361 assists for 457 points.