Yankees Announce 26-Year-Old In Organization Will Miss Remainder Of Season

On Tuesday evening, the New York Yankees are back at Rate Field to play the second game of their series with the Chicago White Sox.

They will look to build off their 9-5 win on Monday night.

Yankees Announce Martin Will Miss Remainder Of Season

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Yankees announced notable news at the Triple-A level.

Garrett Martin will miss the remainder of the 2026 season.

SWB RailRiders wrote: “The Yankees have made the following roster move affecting SWB: • OF Garrett Martin has been transferred from the 60- Day Injured List to the Full Season Injured List”

Martin had a very strong Double-A season that got him promoted to Triple-A.

He appeared in eight games for the RailRiders before the injury.

In that span, the 26-year-old batted .265 with nine hits, three home runs and 10 RBIs.

Somerset Patriots wrote (on June 20): “Garrett Martin EARNED his Triple-A promotion😤 🔹21 HR: 1st among NYY minor leaguers, T-4th in @MiLB 🔹Quickest batter in franchise history to 21 HR (67 games) 🔹4th Patriot to surpass 20 HR in a single season 🔹4th-most HR in franchise history (35) 🔹7 first inning HR lead MiLB”

Martin was picked in the 22nd round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles.

He has spent all four seasons of his career in the Minor Leagues with the Yankees.

With the way Martin was playing, it’s possible that he could have been a candidate to get called up to the MLB at the end of the season.

The SWB RailRiders also announced another series of roster moves later in the day.

They wrote: “The Yankees have made the following roster moves affecting SWB: • C Edinson Duran placed on the Development List • C Christian Bethancourt signed to a Minor League contract by NY and assigned to SWB • OF Cole Gabrielson promoted from Somerset”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 60-46 record in 106 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 34-23 in 57 games away from the Bronx).

Currently, the Yankees are 2.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.

After the White Sox, they will remain in Chicago to play the Cubs on Friday at Wrigley Field.