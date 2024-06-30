Yankees Could Target ‘Dominant Reliever’ Mason Miller at Deadline

As of June 30, the New York Yankees are second in the AL East with a record of 53-32, and while it’s definitely not a bad spot to be in, there’s no denying the Yankees have had a rough few weeks. After losing consecutive series to the Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves, and New York Mets, cracks in the Yankees’ roster have started to show, and the team’s bullpen is a particular area of concern.

With the July 30 trade deadline mere weeks away, USA Today’s Jesse Yomtov suggested the Yankees target Oakland Athletics‘ closer Mason Miller, if he’s made available, calling the proposal a “sensible trade” for the Yankees.

“There’s no guarantee the Athletics will trade their second-year closer this summer considering he doesn’t become a free agent until the 2029-30 offseason, but he’s a valuable asset on a roster that’s going to be strip-mined on a rolling basis,” Yomtov wrote.

“One of the hardest throwers in baseball, the 26-year-old Miller wouldn’t supplant Clay Holmes (2.44 ERA, 19 saves) in the ninth inning this season, but such a trade could secure the Yankees a dominant reliever for the next half-decade.”

In 36.2 innings (30 games) this season, Miller has posted a 1.96 ERA with a 0.79 WHIP and 64 strikeouts. The 26-year-old right-hander has closed 14 of 16 save opportunities and kept opponents at a .132 batting average this year, which is particularly impressive considering this is Miller’s first full season in the majors, having made his debut in April 2023 and appeared in just 10 games last season.

Yankees’ Bullpen

As of June 30, the Yankees’ bullpen is ranked 14th in MLB with a combined ERA of 3.73, a substantially lower ranking than the team’s 5th-place starting rotation. Just over a month ago on May 23, The Athletics’ Jim Bowden wrote that the Yankees will likely target relief pitching at the trade deadline, and at that time, the bullpen was ranked substantially higher at 2nd in MLB.

“The Yankees don’t have any glaring needs but more bullpen depth is always needed, especially in the last two months of the season,” Bowden wrote.

The bullpen’s recent struggles make the team’s need for depth far more urgent, though the Yankees may receive a boost if reliever Scott Effross is able to return to the team in the near future. Effross missed the 2022 playoffs and the entire 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery to repair a torn UCL, and in February, the Yankees’ announced he would be spending more time on the IL after undergoing back surgery in late 2023.

Finally, the Yankees announced on June 26 that Effross had been transferred from Single-A Tampa to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in his rehab assignment. When asked about the reliever’s timeline for returning to the majors, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Effross “still has a ways to go” but will be an option for the Yankee bullpen in the coming weeks, per Sports Illustrated’s Julian Guilarte. Effross hasn’t pitched in the majors since October 3, 2022, but having finished the 2022 season with a 2.54 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 56.2 innings, there’s no question New York is excited to get him back.

Unfortunately, Effross is a long way from the only reliever on the Yankees’ IL right now. Lou Trivino is yet to make his 2024 debut after undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2023. After making three scoreless appearances this season, Jonathan Loáisiga underwent surgery in April to repair a torn UCL, ruling him out for the rest of 2024. Nick Burdi landed on the IL with hip inflammation on May 24 and isn’t expected to be back until after the All-Star Break, at earliest.

Even with Effross looking to return to the mound and Burdi aiming to come back for the second half the season, the Yankees’ bullpen could use depth, and Miller would be an incredible arm to put alongside closer Clay Holmes.

Will the Athletics Make Miller Available at the Deadline?

As Yomtov wrote on June 29, there is “no guarantee” that Miller will be made available at this year’s trade deadline. Currently ranked fifth in the AL West with an underwhelming record of 30-55, the Athletics are obvious sellers at this year’s deadline, but since Miller is under club control until after the 2029 season, there’s absolutely no rush for the team to move him.

Still, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported on May 9 that Oakland “will not rule out trading [Miller],” commenting that his value on the market “is extremely high.”

“If [Miller] goes, the return figures to be substantial, perhaps even staggering,” Rosenthal wrote. “The A’s otherwise need not bother.”