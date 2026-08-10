Yankees Named Offseason Trade Suitor for Superstar Closer

The New York Yankees made some notable moves ahead of the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline. They made some upgrades to their roster, as they brought in infielder Luis Garcia Jr. from the Washington Nationals and outfielder Heliot Ramos from the San Francisco Giants. They also traded reliever Camilo Doval to the Pittsburgh Pirates after he failed to find his fit in the Bronx.

Overall, while the Yankees did make some moves ahead of the deadline, it is clear that they should look to make upgrades to their roster this offseason. One of the Yankees’ biggest needs is a top-of-the-line closer for their bullpen. Due to this, the Yankees are already being viewed as a potential fit for one of baseball’s most notable potential offseason trade candidates.

In a recent article for FanSided, Zachary Rotman named the Yankees among the most likely teams to pursue San Diego Padres superstar closer Mason Miller this offseason.

“A nice two-week stretch before the trade deadline took Mason Miller off the San Diego Padres’ trade block and allowed A.J. Preller to do what he always does: buy heavily. While it was nice for Padres fans to get a reprieve from Miller trade chatter, there’s every reason to believe he’ll be made available for the same reasons this winter,” Rotman wrote. “Potential suitors: Yankees, Mariners, Cubs.”

Seeing the Yankees being viewed as a possible offseason suitor for Miller is entirely understandable. He would give their bullpen a significant boost if acquired and is exactly the kind of closer that a top team like the Yankees should be looking to add.

Yankees & Padres Closer Mason Miller Could Be a Perfect Match

With the Yankees hoping to remain among the top teams in baseball next season, it is clear that they would make a lot of sense as a landing spot for Miller. The 27-year-old would undoubtedly strengthen the Yankees’ bullpen in a major way and make them only a more difficult team to beat.

Miller’s stats from this season show just how dominant he is. In 47 appearances this season with the Padres, he has posted a 4-1 record, a 0.91 ERA, 29 saves, and 91 strikeouts. This is after he had a 0.77 ERA in 22 appearances with the Padres after being acquired from the Athletics last season.

With numbers like these, Miller would be a game-changing addition for the Yankees. Meanwhile, playing in New York would give the 6-foot-5 righty the opportunity to play with plenty of stars, which could benefit him.

Yankees Would Need to Give Up A Lot to Land Miller From the Padres

With Miller having a dominant season and being under team control through the 2029 season, there is no question that he has incredibly high value. Because of this, the Yankees would need to offer a significant trade package to have any chance of landing him.

Furthermore, Miller’s value is also only heightened when noting that several teams would also love to acquire him. Any team looking for bullpen help should be in the mix for him this offseason, and it will be interesting to see if the Yankees can acquire him from here.