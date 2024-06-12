Yankees Linked to ‘Moonshot’ Trade for Flamethrowing Closer

It would be an unexpected move, especially considering the reports that have trickled out on MLB’s annual hot stove in recent weeks. But at SNY, reporter Andy Martino raises the possibility of the Yankees putting together a blockbuster trade for the one area that could be a concern in the future: the team’s bullpen. And only A’s closer Mason Miller would be a reliever who would warrant a blockbuster package.

But even at that, Martino called a pursuit of Miller a “moonshot,” though the kind of deal the Yankees would be thrilled to make.

No question as to why. Miller has, arguably, the best stuff of any pitcher in the game these days, with a blazing four-seam fastball and a bottom-dropping slider. His fastball, according to MLB Statcast, averages 101 mph.

Miller is 1-0 with a 2.12 ERA and an incredible 55 strikeouts in 29.2 innings pitched. His WHIP is 0.84. He would, obviously, be an ace ninth-inning man on any team in baseball.

Yankees Could Move Clay Holmes

If the Yankees are considering trade-deadline upgrades, then Miller would be the ultimate prize. When the playoffs come and the starting rotation tightens, the team will have the luxury of moving one of their starters into a relief role, which should provide some depth among the set-up crew for Clay Holmes, who is in the midst of an All-Star caliber season himself: 1-1, 1.23 ERA, 19 saves.

Holmes does have a WHIP of 1.227, which does make his production feel a bit shaky, however. Moving him to a set-up job for Miller would make for a devastating 8th-9th inning combo.

Wrote Martino this week: “(Moving a starter to the bullpen) should not prevent the Yankees from pursuing a righty reliever at the deadline. The moonshot is Oakland flamethrower Mason Miller. The Yankees would love Miller and his 104 mph fastball (duh; who wouldn’t), but consider me skeptical that they would trade a massive prospect haul for his five-plus years of control. Relievers don’t usually fetch the type of price that Oakland would be within its rights to demand.”

Mason Miller Trade Would Take an ‘Outrageous’ Package

The Yankees probably are in a position to put together a package of prospects that could, at least, get Oakland to think about dealing Miller. But increasingly, reports suggest that Miller will not be going anywhere. He is only 25 and the A’s could even convert him into a starting pitcher.

Two weeks ago, A’s GM David Forst threw cold water on the notion that the team was looking to deal Miller ahead of its move out of Oakland.

Speaking on the A’s Cast program (via SI.com), Forst said, “I get texts, I get calls. We have conversations. I’m not shopping Mason Miller. I’m not looking to make trades in May right now. We’re still looking at what we’ve got. Trying to figure out who’s going to be here, who’s going to get healthy.”

Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden, in a column this week for The Athletic, threw more cold water on the notion of a Miller trade, in case anyone thought Forst would change his mind and deal Miller later in the season.

“Teams continue to contact the A’s about closer Mason Miller, but Oakland has little interest in moving the 25-year-old unless someone wants to make an outrageous offer and force its hand,” Bowden wrote. “Teams such as the Orioles and Dodgers have enough in their farm systems to make that kind of trade, but I’m told it’s still highly unlikely he’ll be dealt.”