Yankees Could Target 2-Time Platinum Glove Winner to Replace DJ LeMahieu

The New York Yankees have hit a rough patch after starting off the season strong. After starting the season 49-21, they are 7-18 since The offense that ranked top 10 in April, May and June is ranked No. 22 in July. DJ LeMahieu began the season on the injured list but has struggled since his return. The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner named Matt Chapman as a potential replacement for LeMahieu on his list of “10 candidates who New York could target at deadline.”

“Acquiring the Giants’ third baseman would help fill the hole the Yankees have on the left side of their infield with DJ LeMahieu’s struggles. He possesses characteristics that the Yankees like in their hitters: a high average exit velocity, the ability to square up the baseball and a low chase percentage,” wrote Kirschner. “Though defensive metrics vary this season, he’s been a whiz at third base in his career. Moreover, if the Yankees were to add him, he would immediately become their fastest player on the roster.”

Matt Chapman’s Trade Value

Kirschner noted that the Giants may not be sellers at the deadline. They are three games back of a wild-card spot and could look to make additions to pass other teams in similar situations.

“The Giants haven’t said if they’ll buy or sell, but if they decide to sell, Chapman should be near the top of the Yankees’ wish list,” wrote Kirschner.

Chapman signed a three-year, $54 million deal with the San Francisco Giants this offseason. However, his contract includes a $17 million player option in 2025 with a $2 million buyout in 2025 and an $18 million player option with a $3 million buyout in 2026.

“Chapman said back in March that he likely will opt out of his contract at the end of the season to become a free agent again,” wrote Kirschner. “If that’s the expectation, the Yankees likely won’t have to spend an exorbitant amount in prospect capital to possibly land him.”

Yankees Need Infield Help

“The ideal deadline would see the Yankees add an infielder — either at second or third base — two bullpen arms and potentially another starting pitcher due to uncertainty in the team’s rotation,” wrote Kirschner.

LeMahieu is slashing .202/.296/.229 this season. LeMahieu has actually been a better defender than the two-time Platinum Glove Award Winner this season, in terms of outs above average(OAA). Chapman has zero OAA while LeMahieu has five.

Unfortunately for LeMahieu, the Yankees need help at the plate more than they do defensively. LeMahieu isn’t the lone Yankees’ infielder struggling at the dish.

Anthony Rizzo was struggling before his forearm injury. Rizzo was slashing .223/.289/.341 before being placed on the injured list. However, Ben Rice has filled in nicely for him.

Two-time All-Star Gleyber Torres has a .224 batting average and .641 OPS this season. Torres’ production has been below average, and he was benched on June 26 and June 27. Manager Aaron Boone called it a “reset.”

Torres has been hitting .290 since then, but the Yankees could still be looking for a replacement. Torres will be a free agent after the season. Oswaldo Cabrera started the year strong but is hitting .206 since April 22.