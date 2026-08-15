Recent New York Yankees Star Makes Bold Aaron Judge Statement

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

They will look to bounce back after dropping Friday’s game by a score of 3-1.

The offense continues to struggle, as three-time MVP Aaron Judge has been out since May 31.

Greg Joyce of The New York Post wrote: “Aaron Judge played catch yesterday for the first time in his rehab, per Boone. Still has a ways to go in building up to full baseball activities, but he has now at least started that process.”

Recent Yankees Star Makes Judge Statement

Earlier this week, Matt Carpenter spoke about Judge in an interview with To The Majors.

He was on the Yankees during the 2022 season.

Carpenter: “When people ask me about that season, this is what I tell them. It was the most impressive thing I’ve ever seen a professional baseball player do, really maybe athlete, because he’s playing in the biggest market in the world. New York City, New York Yankees, the pressure that goes with that. He is chasing one of the best records in professional sports, the single season home run record, he’s doing it. He’s doing it on a first place team, but what people forget is he was doing that also on the biggest contract year of his life. He was a free agent and he was doing it in a contract year and he did that while stealing bases and jumping over walls to make plays.”

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That season, Judge won his first MVP award.

He batted .311 with 62 home runs, 131 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 157 games.

Looking At Carpenter

Carpenter had been a three-time MLB All-Star during his 11-year run with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Despite being out of his prime with New York, he hit 15 home runs in just 47 games.

Following his one season on the Yankees, the 40-year-old went to the San Diego Padres.

He then finished out his MLB career with the Cardinals (2024).