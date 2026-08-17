New York Yankees Legend Don Mattingly Reacts To Heartbreaking News

This week, the heartbreaking news that Tommy John had passed away was announced.

John was 83.

Via MLB: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Tommy John, a veteran of 26 MLB seasons who helped revolutionize recovery from pitching injuries in the 1970s.”

New York Yankees Legend Don Mattingly Reacts

One person to react to the news was his former Yankees teammate Don Mattingly.

Mattingly (via The Yankees): “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my friend, Tommy John. Tommy and I were both from Indiana and shared a Midwest bond while playing in New York together. He was a great pitcher and the ultimate competitor. I offer my sincere condolences to his family, friends and all those who loved him.”

MLB World Reacts

Here’s what other teams around the baseball world were saying:

Chicago White Sox: “The White Sox send our condolences to the family, friends and fans of 4x MLB All-Star Tommy John, who has passed away at 83. John appeared in in 237 games (219 starts) over seven seasons with the White Sox from 1965-1971. He represented the White Sox at the 1968 All-Star Game.”

Los Angeles Angels: “The Angels join the baseball community in mourning the loss of former pitcher Tommy John. His remarkable career and enduring impact on the game will be felt for generations, as the groundbreaking surgery that bears his name has helped prolong the careers of countless players throughout baseball. Acquired by the Angels in 1982, John helped bolster the Club’s starting rotation during their race to an AL West division title. He would go on to appear in parts of four seasons with the Angels (1982-85) and paced the Angels staff in innings pitched and tied for the team lead in wins in 1983. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Tommy’s family, friends, and teammates.”

Los Angeles Dodgers: “The Los Angeles Dodgers would like to express our sadness over the passing of Tommy John, who died Saturday at the age of 83. Thanks in no small part to the pioneering surgery that bears his name, Tommy’s extraordinary career encompassed 26 seasons and 288 career victories. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Athletics: “The A’s are saddened by the passing of Tommy John. Though his time with the organization was brief, his impact on the game of baseball was monumental. We send our condolences to his family and loved ones.”