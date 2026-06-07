Yankees Provide Update on Max Fried’s Rehab Before Red Sox Game

It appears that Max Fried is progressing well in his rehab from a bone bruise in his left elbow. The latest update from MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch is that the Yankees‘ left-hander is throwing to 120 feet. Fried will undergo more imaging of that elbow before he’s ready to throw from a mound.

That’s good news for the Yankees, who field arguably the best starting rotation in baseball at full strength. Their ace, Gerrit Cole, is back from Tommy John surgery. Carlos Rodon is back from his own elbow procedure. All that’s missing is Fried to come back for the club to have the rotation it envisioned for 2026.

Fried was pulled from his start against the Baltimore Orioles on May 13 after just three innings. Imaging revealed a bone bruise in his left elbow, with no ligament damage. The left-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list a few days later.

Max Fried Injury Update

The previous update on the left-hander was that he was out to 75 feet in his throwing progression. How his elbow looks on his next MRI will be critical in establishing a return to play timeline. Once Fried gets on the mound, he can start ramping back up to a starter’s workload.

That process will likely include a multitude of simulated games, live batting practices, and rehab starts in the minors. The left-hander will likely need multiple rehab starts before he’s ready.

When the Yankees ramped up Gerrit Cole, the target was six innings and 85 pitches. Initially, they wanted him to repeat that for a second rehab start, but roster constraints forced their hand. They may take a similar approach with Fried.

Assuming everything goes well with no setbacks, the Yankees will get their $218 million starter back sometime in July.

Yankees Rotation Without Max Fried

In Max Fried’s absence, the Yankees’ rotation has held up well. The unit has a 3.17 ERA over its last 19 games, which ranks fourth in MLB over that stretch. The addition of Ryan Weathers in the offseason has played a critical role in keeping the rotation together.

Currently, the club fields a starting five of Gerrit Cole, Cam Schlittler, Carlos Rodon, Ryan Weathers, and Will Warren. The trio of Schlittler, Weathers, and Warren has been a steadying presence as the club has navigated various injuries to the top of their rotation all season long.

Schlittler and Warren have taken the next steps in their second season with the club. That gives the club an enviable amount of quality starting options, to the point where tough decisions are in the future. Weathers is the best candidate to shift into a relief role once Fried returns.

Schlittler looks like the favorite to capture the American League Cy Young Award. While the path has been cleared by injuries to Tarik Skubal, Garrett Crochet, and Fried, the 25-year-old has been the most dominant AL starter all season long. Schlittler carries a 1.89 ERA and a 28.5% strikeout rate through his first 13 starts of the season.

The Yankees are in a great spot with their rotation, and Fried’s return will make it even more formidable. At full strength, they match up well against any other team’s starting five for a potential postseason series.