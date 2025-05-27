Ace Max Fried Is Doing Something No Yankees Pitcher Ever Has

Max Fried’s early-season dominance with the New York Yankees has drawn comparisons to Hall of Famer Pedro Martínez. Through late May, Fried leads the majors with a 1.29 ERA, pairing elite command with composure to validate his unbeaten 7-0 record.

“It’s the second time in MLB since 1969 that a pitcher has had at least seven wins, no losses and an ERA under 1.50 entering Memorial Day,” Sporting News said.

“The first? Pedro Martinez with the Expos in 1997, when he was 8-0 with a 1.17 ERA. The comparison came courtesy of OptaStats.”

A Historic Start in Pinstripes

Fried’s transition to the Yankees has been seamless. In a recent game against the Colorado Rockies, he delivered a commanding performance, allowing just one run over 7 1/3 innings and executing two pickoffs at first base within three innings.

This display of skill left both teammates and opponents in awe.

His ability to control the running game, combined with his pitching prowess, has been a significant asset to the Yankees’ rotation. Fried’s pickoff move, described as “disgusting” by teammate Cody Bellinger, continues to be a critical component of his game.

Drawing Parallels

Fried’s dominance has led to comparisons with Pedro Martínez, one of the most formidable pitchers in baseball history. Martínez’s peak years were marked by exceptional control, a diverse pitch arsenal, and an uncanny ability to dominate hitters.

Similarly, Fried’s pitching style, characterized by a 94–95 mph fastball, a sharp curveball, and a deceptive pickoff move, mirrors the attributes that made Martínez a legend. Both pitchers exhibit a blend of finesse and power, making them formidable opponents on the mound.

Fried lowered his ERA to 1.29, becoming the first Yankees pitcher since earned runs became an official stat in 1913 to maintain a sub-1.30 ERA across his first 10 starts of a season.

There has been “only three pitchers [who] have ever had a lower ERA in their first 11 starts with a new franchise over the last 30 seasons,” MLB’s Sarah Lang said. These three include: Justin Verlander in 2017 and ’18, Lance Lynn in 2021, and Randy Johnson in 1998.

It’s a stunning achievement considering the long list of legendary arms that have worn pinstripes–from Whitey Ford to Ron Guidry to Gerrit Cole.

Overcoming Adversity

Fried’s journey to this point has been marked by resilience. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2014 and faced doubts about his MLB potential during the 2017 season. However, these challenges have shaped his mental toughness and approach to the game.

His personal experiences, including his Jewish heritage and participation in the Maccabiah Games, have also influenced his perspective, allowing him to handle the pressures of a $218 million contract and the expectations that come with leading the Yankees’ rotation.

The Yankees’ decision to sign Fried to an eight-year, $218 million contract was a strategic move following the departure of Juan Soto. General Manager Brian Cashman emphasized that the team’s interest in Fried extended beyond monetary considerations, highlighting his pitching versatility and reliability.

Fried’s addition has fortified the Yankees’ pitching staff, providing a formidable presence on the roster. His performance has been instrumental in the Yankees’ strong start to the season, leading the AL East by six games.