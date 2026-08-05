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Former New York Yankees Player Makes Bold George Lombard Jr. Statement

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 19: Cameron Maybin #38 of the New York Yankees celebrates his solo home run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on September 19, 2019 in Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, George Lombard Jr. made his MLB debut when the New York Yankees beat the St. Louis Cardinals by a score of 2-0.

He batted 8th (and started at shortstop).

The 21-year-old finished with one home run and one walk.

Former Yankees Player Makes Bold Lombard Jr. Statement

GettyCameron Maybin #38 of the New York Yankees celebrates his one run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Target Field on October 07, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Lombard Jr. had social media buzzing.

One person who sent out a post was former Yankees player Cameron Maybin.

His post had over 2,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

He wrote: “If you’re a Yankees fan, remember this tweet!! George Lombard Jr. is going to be a multiple-time All-Star. Not because of his debut. Not because of hype. Not because of rankings. Because I’ve seen the work. I know the family. The discipline, consistency, and standards George and Ms. Judy have built are as good as I’ve ever been around. Superstars aren’t created overnight. They’re built over years when nobody’s watching. The Yankees didn’t just get a talented player. They got a blueprint. The future in the Bronx is in great hands….and when it’s time to pass the torch, you’re looking at your next captain of the Yankees.”

Reactions To Maybin’s Post

GettyCameron Maybin #38 of the New York Yankees celebrates his one run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Target Field on October 07, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Here’s what people were saying in response to Maybin:

@jf1047: “I will be happy if he is a good defensive player for years to come. Any offense is a bonus . I doubt he will be the second coming of Arod or Jeter”

@OsvaldoAlcantS: “A lot of people are getting ahead of themselves and it’s not good man. Don’t put that unnecessary pressure on a rookie.”

@ocatpriv: “didn’t you all say this about Volpe”

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees looks on during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@JefGorsky: “Cameron, I can careless about how many all star selections he receives. Just bring home a ring.”

@Schloss_Sports: “I like that his OBP was strong in the minors. I feel like that’s always a good foundation.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former New York Yankees Player Makes Bold George Lombard Jr. Statement

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