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Ex-Yankees Player Urges Team To Dump Giancarlo Stanton For $100 Million Star

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SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning in Game Four of the American League Division Series at PETCO Park on October 08, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees got swept in the ALDS when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 in the Bronx.

They have now lost in the ALDS in two straight seasons.

Maybin Urges Team To Dump Stanton For $100 Million Star

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees bats against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

There will now be a lot of rumors for the next few months about moves the Yankees could make to improve the roster.

On Saturday night, a former Yankees player sent out an intriguing post.

Cameron Maybin wrote (via X): “Do the Yankees Move in from my guy big G this offseason, and move Aaron Judge to primary DH/RF to keep him healthy and go after Ronald Acuña Jr. ? I still believe,… and I’ll die on this Hill some players need the pinstripes to bring out the best in them. It may not be the best, but call me crazy… I still think Ronald still has some of that magic in him and would turn up in the Bronx! He’s a showman, and what better stage to perform on🤷🏾‍♂️”

Comments On His Post

GettyCameron Maybin #38 of the New York Yankees celebrates his solo home run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on September 19, 2019 in Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@boricuaboy258: “It all feels like a dream idk why Atlanta would trade him”

@mestim8: “What do they do with Rice, he’s essentially a DH?”

@Yankeesjohn: “Judge not ready to be a full time DH this coming season. G will stay but will have to earn whatever playing time he gets.”

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees warms up during batting practice before playing the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in New York City.

@EricsellsSocal: “No I think Bryce Harper is a better fit for NY! Short porch for a LHH it’s a perfect play for both Harper the Yankees and baseball.”

@Cryptno2: “Great they can go from one guy who is always injured to another guy who is always injured”

@Ant_the_Knee21: “Please dont get my hopes up. Please dont!!!!”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Yankees Player Urges Team To Dump Giancarlo Stanton For $100 Million Star

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