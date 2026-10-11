Ex-Yankees Player Urges Team To Dump Giancarlo Stanton For $100 Million Star

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees got swept in the ALDS when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 in the Bronx.

They have now lost in the ALDS in two straight seasons.

Maybin Urges Team To Dump Stanton For $100 Million Star

There will now be a lot of rumors for the next few months about moves the Yankees could make to improve the roster.

On Saturday night, a former Yankees player sent out an intriguing post.

Cameron Maybin wrote (via X): “Do the Yankees Move in from my guy big G this offseason, and move Aaron Judge to primary DH/RF to keep him healthy and go after Ronald Acuña Jr. ? I still believe,… and I’ll die on this Hill some players need the pinstripes to bring out the best in them. It may not be the best, but call me crazy… I still think Ronald still has some of that magic in him and would turn up in the Bronx! He’s a showman, and what better stage to perform on🤷🏾‍♂️”

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@boricuaboy258: “It all feels like a dream idk why Atlanta would trade him”

@mestim8: “What do they do with Rice, he’s essentially a DH?”

@Yankeesjohn: “Judge not ready to be a full time DH this coming season. G will stay but will have to earn whatever playing time he gets.”

@EricsellsSocal: “No I think Bryce Harper is a better fit for NY! Short porch for a LHH it’s a perfect play for both Harper the Yankees and baseball.”

@Cryptno2: “Great they can go from one guy who is always injured to another guy who is always injured”

@Ant_the_Knee21: “Please dont get my hopes up. Please dont!!!!”