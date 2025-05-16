Mets’ Juan Soto Sends Strong Message on Decision to Leave Yankees

New York Mets slugger Juan Soto is ready for a rough welcoming when he returns to the Bronx for this weekend’s Subway Series, but isn’t changing his thoughts on leaving the New York Yankees.

Soto helped the Yankees reach the World Series last season, but decided to ditch the team in free agency to join the Mets — with the help of a $765 million contract. As the teams prepare to meet for a highly anticipated series this weekend, Soto is revising his decision to leave the Yankees and said he’s happy with his choice.

Juan Soto: ‘I Made a Decision, and I’m Happy’

Speaking to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Soto was asked whether he has any lingering regrets about leaving the Yankees. The All-Star outfielder said he’s happy moving to Queens — especially with the Mets fielding a World Series-caliber squad, currently leading the NL East with a 28-16 record.

“No, no. I made a decision, and I’m happy that I made it,” Soto said. “You look around. We have an unbelievable team. And it’s going to be a good team for a long time.”

Soto has shaken off a bit of a slow start for the Mets, hitting eight home runs with a .255/.380/.465 slash line through the first month and a half of the season.

He heads into this weekend’s series with some extended rest after Mets manager Carlos Mendoza decided to give him two straight days off. Mendoza said it wasn’t easy convincing Soto to take a rest, but he ultimately gave in.

Juan Soto Ready to Return to the Bronx

As the Mets prepare for the Subway Series, Soto was asked whether he’s worried about the boos he’s likely to hear in his return to the Bronx.

“I don’t mind,” he told reporters, via The Athletic.

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said the team looks to Soto as a steady presence, a player who doesn’t get too high or too low. Stearns expects Soto to handle his return to the Bronx in the same manner.

“He just is the same guy regardless of what the moment is, and he’s very consistent in his preparation,” Stearns said. “He enjoys the moment. He also doesn’t make more of it than it is, and he understands he’s got to keep himself focused and centered. And I think he does a very good job of that.”

Mets starter Clay Holmes, another player who left the Yankees, said he admires Soto for his ability to drown out distractions when he plays.

“His focus is going to be to put up good at-bats,” Holmes said. “He’s always able to lock it in in those big moments. It’ll be fun to watch him.”