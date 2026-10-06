Michael Kay Doesn’t Hold Back on New York Yankees After ALDS Loss

The New York Yankees had the opportunity Monday night to even up their best-of-five series against the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

However, they ended up playing one of their sloppiest games of the entire season with right-handed ace Cam Schlittler on the mound.

They committed three errors in the first inning and four total for the game as they lost 5-2, with both of their runs coming on solo home runs by Ben Rice. As a team, they recorded just four hits, meaning they now have only five total hits through two games against Tampa Bay.

On Tuesday, Yankees YES Network play-by-play announcer Michael Kay didn’t hold back about the team’s Game 2 performance.

Kay Blasts Yankees After Game 2 Loss

During ‘The Michael Kay Show’ on ESPN New York, Kay urged the Yankees to make some changes for Game 3.

“There’s got to be something that you do tomorrow to show the world how upset you were about last night. You gotta shake something up,” Kay said. “It’s simply unacceptable to play that way in game that mean’t so much. To paraphrase Jack Buck I don’t believe what I just saw. I just don’t believe it.

“They’re fortunate they only lost by three… That was not good. That was not good last night in any way shape or form… You have every right to be ticked off the way that team played last night. Every right to be upset. How could you not be. If you’re a real Yankee fan and you watched your team not perform how could you not be totally chapped.”

ICYMI: The New York Yankees were an embarrassment last night. Tune into The @RealMichaelKay Show weekdays from 1P-3P on the @ESPNNewYork App & YouTube 📲 Presented by The Perecman Firm! WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://t.co/nwJo2o0byS https://t.co/BarFaE5fcK — ESPN New York (@ESPNNewYork) October 6, 2026

Looking at the Yankees Ahead of Game 3

The Yankees now have their backs against the wall, and they’ll need to win three straight games if they want to advance to the ALCS.

However, Game 3 will take place at Yankee Stadium, as will Game 4 if the Yankees win Tuesday and extend the series.

Left-handed pitcher Max Fried will start Game 3, while Carlos Rodón will likely start Game 4 if necessary.