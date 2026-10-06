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Michael Kay Doesn’t Hold Back on New York Yankees After ALDS Loss

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American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two
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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout out before game two of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees had the opportunity Monday night to even up their best-of-five series against the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

However, they ended up playing one of their sloppiest games of the entire season with right-handed ace Cam Schlittler on the mound.

They committed three errors in the first inning and four total for the game as they lost 5-2, with both of their runs coming on solo home runs by Ben Rice. As a team, they recorded just four hits, meaning they now have only five total hits through two games against Tampa Bay.

On Tuesday, Yankees YES Network play-by-play announcer Michael Kay didn’t hold back about the team’s Game 2 performance.

Kay Blasts Yankees After Game 2 Loss

During ‘The Michael Kay Show’ on ESPN New York, Kay urged the Yankees to make some changes for Game 3.

“There’s got to be something that you do tomorrow to show the world how upset you were about last night. You gotta shake something up,” Kay said. “It’s simply unacceptable to play that way in game that mean’t so much. To paraphrase Jack Buck I don’t believe what I just saw. I just don’t believe it.

“They’re fortunate they only lost by three… That was not good. That was not good last night in any way shape or form… You have every right to be ticked off the way that team played last night. Every right to be upset. How could you not be. If you’re a real Yankee fan and you watched your team not perform how could you not be totally chapped.”

Looking at the Yankees Ahead of Game 3

The Yankees now have their backs against the wall, and they’ll need to win three straight games if they want to advance to the ALCS.

However, Game 3 will take place at Yankee Stadium, as will Game 4 if the Yankees win Tuesday and extend the series.

Left-handed pitcher Max Fried will start Game 3, while Carlos Rodón will likely start Game 4 if necessary.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Michael Kay Doesn’t Hold Back on New York Yankees After ALDS Loss

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