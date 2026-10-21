Michael Kay Drops Honest Quote on New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman

The New York Yankees held a press conference Wednesday, with owner Hal Steinbrenner, general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone all speaking to the media.

Several notable things came out of the press conference, but fans weren’t necessarily thrilled to hear that the Yankees aren’t making any changes to their leadership. Boone is set to return for the 2027 season, the final year of his contract.

Cashman has also agreed to an extension. Although the Yankees have consistently reached the playoffs under their current leadership, they haven’t found the same success in the postseason.

After the Tampa Bay Rays swept New York in the ALDS two weeks ago, the Yankees’ World Series drought extended to 17 consecutive seasons.

Michael Kay Drops Honest Quote on Cashman

Michael Kay, host of “The Michael Kay Show” and a YES Network play-by-play commentator, shared his thoughts on the Yankees during Wednesday’s episode of his show.

Kay acknowledged that the Yankees can’t simply bring back the same team next season and must change how they operate as an organization. However, he doesn’t want the team to fire Boone or Cashman. In fact, he offered some praise for the longtime general manager.

“Listen, I was not one who advocated for the change of a manager or a GM. You know that, that angered a lot of you,” Kay said. “But they kind of tip toed around it. Something does have to change. You know, Brian [Cashman] keeps using the phrase we’re always looking for a higher ground. Well, you’ve got to change some of things about evaluating players you bring in.

“So if you’re not going to make any changes in the personnel who manage and run the team then you have to change the way they manage and run the team,” he added. “Because whether you think Brian has done a good job or not. Brian is super smart. He knows exactly what he’s doing, he knows how to address it… but the thing that I’m a little bit fearful of, and I don’t think they’ll run this team back, they’ll be obvious changes, but you can’t just keep doing the same thing over and over and then at the end of the year put blame on the players who didn’t acquire themselves.”

ICYMI: What changes do the New York Yankees need to make to win a World Series? @RealMichaelKay shares his thoughts ⤵️ Tune into The Michael Kay Show weekdays from 1P-3P on the @ESPNNewYork App & YouTube 📲 Presented by The Perecman Firm! WATCH HERE: https://t.co/nwJo2nZDJk https://t.co/RLTTrXSn6R — ESPN New York (@ESPNNewYork) October 21, 2026

Looking at the Yankees

New York has 10 players set to enter free agency this winter, including some notable names such as Jazz Chisholm Jr., David Bednar, Trent Grisham and Paul Goldschmidt.

However, some roster turnover could benefit the Yankees, who have several glaring holes to address. Ultimately, the responsibility falls on Cashman to assemble a team that can compete for a World Series title rather than simply earn a playoff berth.