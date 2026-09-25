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Michael Kay Makes Concerning Aaron Judge Statement Before MLB Playoffs

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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 16: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on after an at-bat against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field on September 16, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The biggest question entering the postseason for the New York Yankees next week is whether or not superstar Aaron Judge is going to play.

Originally, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made it seem like it wasn’t going to be in the cards, as Judge continues to work his way back from the IL after straining his calf last week.

As for Judge, he made it seem Wednesday night that he plans on being ready for the Wild Card Series, which begins next Tuesday.

Yet, even if he is ready to go, what version of Judge will we see for the Yankees? That seems to be the biggest concern YES Network announcer Michael Kay raised on Thursday.

Kay Makes Concerning Statement on Judge

“If he’s gonna play on Tuesday, or he wants to play on Tuesday. The question is what is the level of efficacy that he’s going to bring to the party because I mean if you get 80% of Aaron Judge… celebration time… that’s a pretty good addition to your lineup,” Kay said.

“But is he 80%? The Aaron Judge you watched coming back from the rib injury before he injured the calf. Was that 80%? I don’t think it was 80%. And I’m not blaming him… The timing’s going to be off. He was late on 94 in velocity. Now, what are you gonna do against the Red Sox pitchers, what are you gonna do against 102 from Chapman to close the game. So the Yankees have to make a very difficult decision.”

Judge’s Comments on Making Playoff Return

Following the Yankees’ win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, Judge made it clear that if he feels healthy enough to play, that’s what he’s going to do, even if it carries some risk.

“We’re doing some work back there in the training room and weight room,” Judge said. “Doing everything I can so I can be ready to go when the Postseason starts.

“I weigh it like this – we have a great team and we have a great opportunity in front of us. The future is not guaranteed, good or bad. My job is to do whatever I can to get back”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Michael Kay Makes Concerning Aaron Judge Statement Before MLB Playoffs

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