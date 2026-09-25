Michael Kay Makes Concerning Aaron Judge Statement Before MLB Playoffs

The biggest question entering the postseason for the New York Yankees next week is whether or not superstar Aaron Judge is going to play.

Originally, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made it seem like it wasn’t going to be in the cards, as Judge continues to work his way back from the IL after straining his calf last week.

As for Judge, he made it seem Wednesday night that he plans on being ready for the Wild Card Series, which begins next Tuesday.

Yet, even if he is ready to go, what version of Judge will we see for the Yankees? That seems to be the biggest concern YES Network announcer Michael Kay raised on Thursday.

Kay Makes Concerning Statement on Judge

“If he’s gonna play on Tuesday, or he wants to play on Tuesday. The question is what is the level of efficacy that he’s going to bring to the party because I mean if you get 80% of Aaron Judge… celebration time… that’s a pretty good addition to your lineup,” Kay said.

“But is he 80%? The Aaron Judge you watched coming back from the rib injury before he injured the calf. Was that 80%? I don’t think it was 80%. And I’m not blaming him… The timing’s going to be off. He was late on 94 in velocity. Now, what are you gonna do against the Red Sox pitchers, what are you gonna do against 102 from Chapman to close the game. So the Yankees have to make a very difficult decision.”

ICYMI: If Aaron Judge isn’t 100%, should the New York Yankees still play him in the Wild Card Series? Tune into The @RealMichaelKay Show weekdays from 1P-3P on the @ESPNNewYork App & YouTube 📲 Presented by The Perecman Firm! WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://t.co/nwJo2o0byS pic.twitter.com/G7Fn20PIKT — ESPN New York (@ESPNNewYork) September 24, 2026

Judge’s Comments on Making Playoff Return

Following the Yankees’ win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, Judge made it clear that if he feels healthy enough to play, that’s what he’s going to do, even if it carries some risk.

“We’re doing some work back there in the training room and weight room,” Judge said. “Doing everything I can so I can be ready to go when the Postseason starts.

“I weigh it like this – we have a great team and we have a great opportunity in front of us. The future is not guaranteed, good or bad. My job is to do whatever I can to get back”