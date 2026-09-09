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Michael Kay Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement After Yankees Return

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Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees secured a 5-3 series-opening win over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.

It also marked the first game back for superstar Aaron Judge, who had been on the IL since late May with a stress fracture in his right rib.

Judge went 0-for-3 at the plate with two strikeouts before manager Aaron Boone pulled him in the seventh inning as a precaution. The Yankees are ramping him back up after he elected not to go on a rehab assignment.

Michael Kay Makes Statement on Judge

Prior to Wednesday’s game, Yankees announcer Michael Kay spoke about Judge’s return during a pregame interview with the YES Network and made an honest statement about how it’s going to take time for the three-time MVP to get back to form.

“Well I think that he’s starting behind the old eight ball. People keep saying it’s like the beginning of spring training. No it’s way before the beginning of spring training because when he was shutdown for most of the three months he was shutdown for he couldn’t lift, hit, he couldn’t throw, he couldn’t run,” Kay said.

“Now, when you ramp up for spring training. before you report to Tampa, you’re doing all of those things whenever you may be. So he is really starting from a lower level than a spring training level and the Yankees are hoping he can bet it going in the three weeks before the playoffs begin.”

Judge Didn’t Want to Be Pulled by Boone

Despite the Yankees being cautious with Judge, he wanted to play the entire game Tuesday night and made that very clear after the game.

“I feel great. I played half a game,” Judge said. “Don’t know what to say about that.”

“I respect Booney” he added. “Whatever he says I’m going to do, but I’m not happy about it.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Michael Kay Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement After Yankees Return

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