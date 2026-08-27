Michael Kay Makes Honest Statement on Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Jr.

It’s been a tough year at the plate for New York Yankees star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., and he’d be the first to acknowledge that.

However, he may be finding a rhythm at the perfect time, as he’s recorded five hits in his last 11 at-bats entering Wednesday night against the Houston Astors.

Prior to game, longtime Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay chimed in on what he’s seen from Chisholm Jr. While he pointed out some of the flaws in his season, he also offered an optimistic outlook.

Kay Makes Honest Statement on Chisholm Jr.

“Well, if he hits .350 every six games, I’d be fine with that. Obviously, the numbers for Jazz Chisholm do not live up to the talent,” Kay said. “I mean, the tools are there for him to be a yearly All-Star. It hasn’t worked out that way. He’s hitting in the two teens. That’s not good enough. The home run total is OK. He has the 35 stolen bases, which is tied for the top in the American League. I just need him to be closer to the Jazz Chisholm we’ve seen before.

“There’s more there than we’ve seen, and he knows it. He’s going to be a free agent at the end of the year. He wants to finish strong, and if you can actually finish strong and help the Yankees get to the World Series, then you write off the first four months of the season.”

.@RealMichaelKay joins @NancyNewmanYES to discuss what he’d like to see out of Elmer Rodríguez’s start against Houston, Spencer Jones’ steady improvement & more. pic.twitter.com/8TCjY8SAmA — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 26, 2026

Chisholm Jr.’s 2026 Season

Entering Wednesday, Chisholm Jr. is batting just .221 across 122 games and 426 at-bats. He has recorded 60 runs, 94 hits, 18 home runs, 52 RBIs and 35 stolen bases, while slugging .397 with a .696

Chisholm Jr. praised his teammates for helping him deal with the frustration of his struggles at the plate.

“It gets frustrating sometimes, but I just have such great teammates in the clubhouse that just keep my head on a swivel,”Chisholm Jr. admitted on Sunday. “Reminding me of the talent I have, the things that I’ve done before, and just keep pushing away.”