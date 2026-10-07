Michael Kay Places Blame for New York Yankees’ ALDS Struggles Against Rays

The New York Yankees had one of their worst performances in recent memory during their Game 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

They committed three errors in the first inning and four for the game while losing 5-2, with both of their runs coming on solo homers from Ben Rice. As a team, they combined for just four total hits.

Through the first two games of the series, New York has just five total hits after the Yankees remained no-hit late into the eighth inning of Game 1.

Michael Kay Places Blame for Yankees’ Struggles

During Tuesday’s episode of the “Michael Kay Show” on ESPN New York, YES Network announcer Michael Kay placed the blame for the team’s struggles, particularly in Game 2, while coming to the defense of manager Aaron Boone, who has received the brunt of the backlash.

“I don’t know how much of a team failure is connected to a manager per se,” Kay said. “I don’t know. People smarter than me are going to have figure that out. But don’t the players deserve a lying share of the blame? They’re the ones who didn’t make the plays.

“But when somebody boots a ball in the infield you’re gonna say that’s on [Boone]? But to blame Boone for the errors. You can blame Boone for not taking a pitcher out, not putting a pinch hitter up, putting the lineup together. ok great,” Kay added. “But the errors in the field. I’m sorry it can’t be on Boone. it’s gotta be on the players. It’s disgraceful to play like that. Disgraceful.”

ICYMI: Who is most to blame for the New York Yankees’ embarrassing performance last night – the players or Aaron Boone? Tune into The @RealMichaelKay Show weekdays from 1P-3P on the @ESPNNewYork App & YouTube 📲 Presented by The Perecman Firm! WATCH: https://t.co/nwJo2o0byS https://t.co/mOMtimkZjs — ESPN New York (@ESPNNewYork) October 6, 2026

Looking at the Yankees Ahead of Game 3

Game 3 of the ALDS will take place Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET as the series shifts to the Bronx, where the Yankees will send left-hander Max Fried to the mound.

If New York wins, the teams will play again Thursday, and the expectation is that left-hander Carlos Rodon will get the start. However, the Yankees are operating with an all-hands-on-deck mindset because they can’t afford to lose another game.