Michael Kay Walks Back Claim About Controversial Anthony Volpe Rumor

There may not be a more scrutinized player currently on the New York Yankees than shortstop Anthony Volpe.

However, playing for the Yankees comes with immense expectations, especially in the New York market, and Volpe has struggled to consistently meet those standards during his young MLB career.

Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay added to the criticism surrounding Volpe this week after sharing a claim he had heard regarding the shortstop’s willingness to move positions.

Kay’s Report on Tuesday

Kay discussed Volpe’s struggles at shortstop, along with the emergence of Jose Caballero at the position, and said he had heard the Yankees attempted to get Volpe to try second base earlier this season while he was in the minor leagues, but Volpe allegedly refused.

“So he has not played great at shortstop and the one thing that he’s done and I’m not sure that it’s done but there have been enough people that have told me that it was done that maybe he should play some second base, and he allegedly said ‘no I’m a shortstop.’ That’s not a good look, if it happened,” Kay said.

Michael Kay has heard from multiple people that the Yankees asked Anthony Volpe to play some second base in the minors and Volpe said “no, I’m a shortstop” (via @ESPNNewYork) pic.twitter.com/sxUhHhBABm — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 8, 2026

Kay Walks Back Claim

However, on Wednesday morning, after Yankees fans reacted strongly to the rumor amid the ongoing criticism of Volpe’s performance, Kay clarified that the information he initially shared was incorrect.

Kay posted on social media that after looking further into the matter, he found there was no truth to the rumor and that Volpe never refused to work at second base.

“I spoke of a rumor yesterday on TMKS that Anthony Volpe would not play 2B in the minors. Sounded unlike him, so I checked further today and there is absolutely no truth to it whatsoever. He never refused to work at second.”

I spoke of a rumor yesterday on TMKS that Anthony Volpe would not play 2B in the minors. Sounded unlike him, so I checked further today and there is absolutely no truth to it whatsoever. He never refused to work at second. Will speak more of it today at 1 pm @ESPNNewYork. — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) July 8, 2026

New York Fans React on Social Media

Some Yankees fans believe the claims Kay originally shared are still accurate and that he was advised to walk back the narrative. As a result, the broadcaster has faced backlash from portions of the fanbase.

@JacobBSpeaks: “Love ya Michael, but I wish you would’ve checked further before reporting the rumor on your show.”

@SadYankeesFan22: “Irresponsible to put this rumor out there on a guy that already has a target on his back.”

@schlittly: “We all know it’s true and the org is making you backtrack.”

@Alovari9: “So, who at the club asked you to stop talking about this? You mentioned several sources. So, it went from serval sources to false?”