Michael King Sends Strong Message to Yankees on Pitching for Them Again

One of the worst parts of losing out on the Juan Soto sweepstakes for the New York Yankees has been Michael King’s breakout.

King, the primary piece in the blockbuster deal with the San Diego Padres last year, has blossomed into an elite starting pitcher in the big leagues.

The 29-year-old has been phenomenal so far, recording a 2.22 ERA, a 3.20 FIP, and 48 strikeouts to 14 walks over eight starts and 44 and 2/3 innings. King has also thrown a complete game shutout this season.

This should come as no surprise, given his dominant first full season as a starter, going 13-9 with a 2.95 ERA, a 3.33 FIP, and 201 strikeouts to 63 walks.

Will Yankees Reunite With Michael King?

However, as a pending free agent due for a significant contract, King could reunite with the New York Yankees to bolster an already stout staff.

Here is what Deesha Thosar of Fox Sports had to say on the matter:

“King said he’s open to a reunion with the Yankees, but if he keeps pitching like this, they can expect a bidding war for the Rochester, New York, product.

‘Hopefully by the end of it,’ King said, ‘I can have all 30 teams calling me.’

In that scenario, it’s fair to say that the Yankees will have an advantage. King loved his time in New York; he posted a 2.60 ERA with 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings in his final two years with the Yankees. He became an irreplaceable part of the pitching staff across that stretch, interchanging between an effective high-leverage reliever and a starting pitcher with maximum potential to develop into one of the game’s best arms.

Michael King Thrives in New York Pressure

From the New York Yankees’ perspective, they loved that King was unflappable in the Bronx. Over the years, the organization has seen too many pitchers crumble under the bright lights. Being successful in New York’s cutthroat environment is an accomplishment in itself.”

New York is never going to back down from a bidding war and has shown a willingness to spend big for starting pitchers, with recent examples like Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, and Max Fried. Recruiting someone familiar with the Bronx’s high-pressure stakes helps, too.

But the Padres are no strangers to spending, either.

Since 2021, San Diego has committed over $1.3 billion to Manny Machado, Fernando Tatís Jr., Xander Bogaerts, Jackson Merrill, Yu Darvish, and Joe Musgrove. Much like the Yankees, the Padres sacrificed a lot for Soto, and seeing the Washington Nationals’ returns like James Wood, C.J. Abrams, and Mackenzie Gore pan out makes King’s retention all the more important.

For New York to bring back King, even on a hometown discount, it would need to rid itself of the Marcus Stroman contract, on which he is owed $18.5 million over the next two years. That burdensome deal can complicate a potential King negotiation, but it should not derail the front office’s efforts.

The Yankees need to get over the postseason hump with Aaron Judge in his prime and Gerrit Cole’s status unknown after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Let’s say Cole is not ready for Opening Day 2026, New York could still roll out a Fried, King, Rodón, Luis Gil, and Clarke Schmidt combination. Wow.

That idea should have New York fans salivating and even more expecting a World Series title for the first time since 2009.