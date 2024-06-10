Yankees Could Pursue White Sox Reliever at the Deadline

The New York Yankees are set up to add to their roster at the trade deadline. The 46-21 Yankees have a few spots they need to bolster before a World Series run, and the bullpen is one of them. Despite having the third-best bullpen ERA in the majors, the Yankees relievers do not strike out opposing batters at a high rate, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. With many relief pitching options available at the deadline, Michael Kopech of the Chicago White Sox was named a possible target for the Yankees.

“Some might ask: What’s the problem? The Yankees entered Sunday ranked second only to the Guardians in bullpen ERA,” wrote Rosenthal. “The issue is that their relievers don’t miss enough bats, at least by today’s standards. The bullpen’s strikeout percentage was 21st in the majors.”

Yankees Bullpen

“Outside of Clay Holmes and the newly dominant Luke Weaver, who does Boone truly trust? Ian Hamilton, coming off his 2023 breakout, has been inconsistent,” wrote Rosenthal. “The same is true of lefties Caleb Ferguson and Victor Gonzalez, both of whom were acquired from the Dodgers during the offseason, and Tommy Kahnle, who is frequently injured.”

Weaver and Holmes have led the way for the Yankees bullpen. Holmes has been one of the best closers in baseball with 19 saves. Weaver has a 2.70 ERA across 40 innings. The Yankees may need to ad an arm or two simply to avoid overuse of those two.

The Yankees have had six relievers appear in 20 or more games so far this season. The deadline not only allows them to add some depth but also addresses the low strikeout rate.

“A wipeout lefty such as the Marlins’ Tanner Scott or Andrew Nardi would be ideal, but the Yankees likely will pursue any reliever with high strikeout potential, regardless of which hand he throws with. A righty such as the White Sox’s Michael Kopech would be among the many possibilities,” wrote Rosenthal.

Kopech’s Potential Impact

The 28-year-old made his MLB debut in 2018 for the White Sox. He did not play the following two seasons. He missed 2019 due to injury and opted out of 2020 during the pandemic.

Kopech made 27 starts for the White Sox in 2023 but has only appeared out of the bullpen in 2024. His 4.05 ERA is slightly alarming. However, Kopech has 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings. This would put him first among Yankees relievers.

The talented right-hander’s numbers may just be a result of the White Sox’s struggles as a whole. Maybe being part of a winning organization will give him the boost he needs. Additionally, Kopech would not have to be the number one option for the Yankees.

The White Sox are 17-49 and should be taking any and all calls at the deadline. Kopech has one year left of arbitration eligibility. He would not be a free agent until after next season. The Yankees could add Kopech, and potentially view him as a valuable option in 2025 as well.

Kopech is not the biggest name on the market. However, he would bring a high strikeout arm to the Yankees.