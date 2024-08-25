Yankees Cut Ties With 6-Foot-7 Righthander in ‘Surprise’ Move

Around the Yankees, it’s being called a “surprise.” But maybe it shouldn’t be. Veteran reliever Michael Tonkin did well to stabilize the Bombers’ relief unit for the better part of two months, but it has become clear he’s lost his MLB mojo lately.

And on Sunday, the Yankees abruptly cut short the breakthrough season of the 6-foot-7, 34-year-old righty, designating him for assignment and bringing on reliever Phil Bickford.

From the Yankees PR department Twitter/X account:

“Prior to today’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: Signed RHP Phil Bickford (#53) to a Major League contract and selected him to the active roster. Designated RHP Michael Tonkin for assignment.”

MLB.com beat writer Bryan Hoch posted about the move: “In a surprise move, the Yankees have designated Michael Tonkin for assignment.”

And at NJ.com, the surprise sentiment was repeated, with a post headlined, “Yankees make surprising DFA before series finale with Rockies.”

Tonkin, who started the season bouncing between the Mets and the Twins, found a groove once he signed with the Yankees in April, and posted solid numbers throughout his tenure in the Bronx. He threw 56 innings for the Yankees, posting an ERA of 3.38 and a WHIP of 1.16, striking out 57 batters.

Mike Tonkin Struggling Lately

But Tonkin has struggled badly of late, and rather than let him work through his issues, the team simply decided to move on.

In the first 23 games in which he appeared for the Yankees, Tonkin was untouchable, going 2-1 with a save in 31 innings. His ERA was 1.16 in that span, and he allowed a batting average of .157, with only one home run given up.

That was through July 3. Since then, things have gone sideways for Tonkin, who allowed two runs in 1.2 innings in the blowout loss to the Rockies on Saturday. In 25 innings, he allowed 27 hits and nine walks, with an ERA of 6.12 and four home runs allowed.

That was more like the Tonkin we’ve seen throughout his career, which began in 2013 with the Twins, the team that had drafted him in the 30th round five years earlier. Tonkin was a fringe reliever for the first three years of his career, but got a regular role in 2016 and struggled–he went 3-2 with a 5.02 ERA.

He was out of the big leagues for six years after that, playing in Japan, Mexico and independent leagues. Tonkin finally returned to the big leagues in 2023, with the Braves. He told the New York Post his inability to stick with a team has been difficult.

“Obviously, it’s frustrating, right? My goal is to be a major league pitcher,” he said, before he was let go by the Yankees. “Last year I threw 80 innings for a team that won 104 games. I felt like I showed I can contribute to a team and be a major leaguer. Then you have a couple of rough outings, and you’re out of there.”

Yankees Bullpen Getting Worrisome

With the MLB playoffs looming, there is no doubt some concern about the state of the Yankees bullpen. Tonkin took the fall, but several Yankees relievers are struggling, most notably closer Clay Holmes.

Manager Aaron Boone left open the notion that the Yankees will use a closer-by-committee earlier this week. And one positive is that the team will be able to move the likes of starters Marcus Stroman and Luis Gil into the relief corps when the playoffs start, giving Boone a better stable of arms to use.

But Boone said that was getting ahead of ourselves.

“First, we’ve got to get there,” Boone said. “We’re talking about five, six weeks away. A lot can happen in the world of baseball in that time to steer you where you need to go.”