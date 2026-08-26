New York Yankees Exec Announces Exciting Personal News During Astros Series

The New York Yankees have just started a new series against the Houston Astros. While things didn’t go the way they wanted them to in Game 1 versus the Astros, things appear to be going Mike Pinsky’s way.

Game 2 will be on Wednesday night, with the broadcast starting at 7:05 PM Eastern Time. However, the excitement of an August game might pale in comparison to Pinsky’s news…

New York Yankees Assistant Director of Baseball Operations Shares Exciting Personal News

Hot off the press, Pinsky has personal news to share.

According to a press release from Variety, Pinsky has been cast in the newest season of Survivor.

“CBS kicked off a new phase of the popular competition series, titled ‘The Open Era, with a livestream on Wednesday announcing 21 all-new castaways. They range in age from 24 to 49 and come from all over the U.S., plus Canada and even Ireland,” the press release states.

“Among them are Devin Way, an actor whose credits include “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Queer as Folk”; Ana Sani, a voice actress who plays Strawberry Shortcake and also had an on-screen role in “The Boys”; former WWE star Brady Booker; and Yankees executive Mike Pinsky. The cast also includes a chef, a farmer, a medical student, and more.”

MLB insider Mark Feinsand also took to social media to share the news.

“Very cool note for fans of both baseball and Survivor: Yankees assistant director of baseball operations Mike Pinsky has been revealed to be part of the cast for Season 51,” Feinsand shared on X.

Here is the full cast list along with occupation:

Aaliyah Pugila (Chef)

Alexis Levine (Criminal defense attorney)

An “Thien An” Nguyen (Medical student)

Ana Sani (Voice actress)

Angelica “Jelly” Loblack (Sociology professor)

Brady Booker (Pro wrestler)

Carter Krull (Livestock farmer)

Cristian Chavez (Head of HR)

Danny “Kilby” Kilby (Game Designer)

Devin Way (Actor)

Eric Macksoud (Mental health counselor)

Jenna Doore (Wedding photographer)

Kristin Flickinger (Crisis management)

Lewis Kelly (Farmer)

Linnea Capobianco (Entrepreneur)

Maggie Nestor (Farmer)

Mike Pinsky (Baseball executive)

Ori Jean-Charles (Personal trainer)

Patt Cannaday (Federal prosecutor)

Rob Antonson (Airline gate agent)

Sharonda Cox (Resident, OBGYN)

Taking a Closer Look at Mike Pinsky

Variety’s press release includes a short blurb about each cast member.

For Pinsky, it says he is 32 years old and lives in New York City, New York. Despite his position, he isn’t listed on the team’s website among its front-office executives.

According to Pinsky’s LinkedIn profile, he has been with the Yankees organization for over nine and a half years.

His profile shows he joined the Yankees organization as an associate of baseball operations in January 2017. From there, he was promoted to assistant in November 2017, then to coordinator in January 2019, before moving into his current role in January 2022.

Before joining the Yankees, he interned in baseball operations with the Washington Nationals. He worked with the Nationals from April to December of 2016.

There is more to life than just baseball, and this is the kind of news that should get baseball and Survivor fans both excited.