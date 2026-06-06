Yankees Named Mike Trout Trade Suitor After Aaron Judge Injury

The New York Yankees are currently 37-26 heading into Saturday night’s rivalry matchup against the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, they’re going to have to play without superstar Aaron Judge for an extended period of time.

Judge has been diagnosed with a stress fracture in the first rib on his right side. He will miss at least the next four to six weeks before being re-evaluated.

It’s an unfortunate blow for the Yankees after such a solid start. However, it’s good that the injury occurred early in the season rather than later. New York could consider making a move to help replace Judge’s production.

While it’s still a bit early for blockbuster trade talks, the Yankees have already been connected to quite a few different players. If New York decides to get aggressive, there are some moves that could be made.

One new suggestion would involve the Yankees pulling off a big trade with the Los Angeles Angels for longtime star outfielder Mike Trout.

Yankees Connected to Potential Blockbuster Mike Trout Trade

FanSided’s Jake Elman recently took a look at potential trade candidates for New York following the Judge injury. Trout was a name on his list.

While Elman has named Trout as a potential target, he doesn’t see a chance that the star outfielder would accept a trade to the Yankees.

“There is a greater chance of talking pigs flying with a solution to prevent a lockout than there is Mike Trout accepting a trade to the Yankees,” Elman wrote.

“Trout is seemingly fine sticking with the moribund Angels, where he’s experienced the playoffs once in 15 seasons. Even with the Halos likely headed for another 90-loss season, there is no indication that Trout would demand — or even support — a trade to a contender.”

Despite it being unlikely that Trout would accept a trade to New York, it would make sense. He would have a chance to compete for a World Series with the Yankees and the team could use another bat to help replace Judge.

Mike Trout Has Had a Rollercoaster Season in 2026

Early in the year, Trout was on fire. He was playing at a level not seen from him in quite some time.

Since that hot start, Trout has cooled off quite a bit. He’s still a feared player at the plate, but he’s no longer the elite superstar that he once was earlier in his career with the Angels.

Throughout the 2026 MLB season thus far, the 34-year-old star has played in 63 games. He has hit 14 home runs to go along with 31 RBI and a slash line of .235/.405/.471.

Would Trout be able to replace Judge’s impact fully? Probably not, but he would give New York another threat at the plate. Depending on the price tag, the Yankees would likely have interest in exploring a potential trade for Trout.

Don’t expect to see New York work out a deal with Los Angeles. Trout seems very likely to finish out his career with the Angels, but seeing him play for the Yankees would be must-watch baseball.