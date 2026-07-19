NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees catches a fly ball during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees jogs off the field during the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Sunday, the New York Yankees are playing the first of two games against the Los Angeles Dodgers.After being out of the lineup on Friday, Anthony Volpe got the start at shortstop on Saturday.During Saturday’s game, Volpe made a big play that got a lot of views on social media.The Yankees shared the clip (and […]
Anthony Volpe’s Miraculous Catch Goes Viral In Yankees-Dodgers Game