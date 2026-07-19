Anthony Volpe’s Miraculous Catch Goes Viral In Yankees-Dodgers Game

On Sunday, the New York Yankees are playing the first of two games against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After being out of the lineup on Friday, Anthony Volpe got the start at shortstop on Saturday.

During Saturday’s game, Volpe made a big play that got a lot of views on social media.

The Yankees shared the clip (and wrote): “A great grab by Volpe 👏”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying:

Bryan Hoch: “Anthony Volpe took away a hit and potentially saved a run with this leaping grab:”

@TalkinYanks: “Anthony Volpe makes a leaping grab to retire Kyle Tucker”

@YankeesFiles: “Caballero doesn’t make this play”