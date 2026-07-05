MLB Announces Bittersweet News on Yankees’ Aaron Judge

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aron Judge injured his rib while making a diving catch on April 26, suffering a stress fracture.

Judge elected to play through the pain for more than a month. However, the discomfort became too much to manage, and the New York Yankees placed him on the injured list on June 5.

He’s now been out for over a month, and doesn’t seem like he’ll be back for at least another several weeks as he awaits clearer imaging on the injured rib.

Aaron Judge Named All-Star Starter

Judge earned an American League All-Star starting spot for the sixth consecutive season and the eighth time in his career, adding another impressive accomplishment to his resume.

Unfortunately, it was quite bittersweet as Judge will almost certainly miss the July 14 All-Star Game because of his injury, preventing him from representing the Yankees at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Aaron Judge is an All-Star for a 6th straight season for the AL! It’s also makes the Yankees captain an 8x All-Star 🫡 pic.twitter.com/avP4YBFshT — MLB (@MLB) July 4, 2026

Judge’s most recent update came on July 1, and he made it clear there was nothing significant to report yet.

“I’ll give you a good update when we get some good imaging,” Judge said. “We’ll go from there. There’s no need to talk about this now. I know it’s an important topic and a big issue, but I want to give you guys a full story, so why give you guys something now when we can get you everything here soon?”

Aaron Judge on his rib: “I’ll give you a good update when we get some good imaging. We’ll go from there. There’s no need to talk about this now. I know it’s an important topic and a big issue, but I want to give you guys a full story, so why give you guys something now when we… https://t.co/hCdMcJh4TM — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) July 1, 2026

ESPN’s Buster Olney shared a day later that Judge remains at least “six weeks out” from returning.

“Here’s the scary part… Aaron Judge is not close to getting back,” Olney said. “If you told me that he played next in mid-August or the beginning of September, that wouldn’t be a surprise. He’s at least six weeks out.”

Judge’s 2026 Campaign

Judge played in 59 games for the Yankees before the injury. He hit .248 with 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, a .533 slugging percentage, and a .907 OPS. He also collected 53 hits.

Fans voted Judge, Mike Trout, and Byron Buxton as the AL’s starting outfielders for the All-Star Game.