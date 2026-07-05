Hi, Subscriber

MLB Announces Bittersweet News on Yankees’ Aaron Judge

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 03: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

A

aron Judge injured his rib while making a diving catch on April 26, suffering a stress fracture.

Judge elected to play through the pain for more than a month. However, the discomfort became too much to manage, and the New York Yankees placed him on the injured list on June 5.

He’s now been out for over a month, and doesn’t seem like he’ll be back for at least another several weeks as he awaits clearer imaging on the injured rib. 

Aaron Judge Named All-Star Starter

Judge earned an American League All-Star starting spot for the sixth consecutive season and the eighth time in his career, adding another impressive accomplishment to his resume.

Unfortunately, it was quite bittersweet as Judge will almost certainly miss the July 14 All-Star Game because of his injury, preventing him from representing the Yankees at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Judge’s most recent update came on July 1, and he made it clear there was nothing significant to report yet.

“I’ll give you a good update when we get some good imaging,” Judge said. “We’ll go from there. There’s no need to talk about this now. I know it’s an important topic and a big issue, but I want to give you guys a full story, so why give you guys something now when we can get you everything here soon?”

ESPN’s Buster Olney  shared a day later that Judge remains at least “six weeks out” from returning.

“Here’s the scary part… Aaron Judge is not close to getting back,” Olney said. “If you told me that he played next in mid-August or the beginning of September, that wouldn’t be a surprise. He’s at least six weeks out.”

Judge’s 2026 Campaign

Judge played in 59 games for the Yankees before the injury. He hit .248 with 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, a .533 slugging percentage, and a .907 OPS. He also collected 53 hits.

Fans voted Judge, Mike Trout, and Byron Buxton as the AL’s starting outfielders for the All-Star Game.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

MLB Announces Bittersweet News on Yankees’ Aaron Judge

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x