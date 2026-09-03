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MLB Fans React To Yankees Suddenly Placing 35-Year-Old On Restricted List

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NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 01: Brian Cashman, general manager of the New York Yankees, talks during a press conference before a game against the New York Mets at Citi Field on August 1, 2016 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees closed out their series with Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels in California.

They won by a score of 6-3 (and took two out of three games).

The Yankees now have the day off on Thursday.

Yankees Placing 35-Year-Old On Restricted List

GettyMitch Garver #18 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates a run during the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on September 25, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

Also on Wednesday, news came out that the Yankees had placed Mitch Garver on the restricted list.

He signed with the organization earlier this month, but has yet to make his Yankees debut (and had been playing in Triple-A).

On Tuesday, news came out that Garver was placed on the restricted list.

MLB.com wrote (on September 1): “Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders placed C Mitch Garver on the restricted list.”

Social Media Reacts

GettyMitch Garver #18 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after hitting a two run home run during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park on July 05, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@YankeeBeagle2: “Sooo what does this mean? I know it means he isn’t hurt. Would they put him on it if they have intentions of bringing him up?”

@HdubbsH: “he probably was banking on another team picking him up before today since he execised his clause, didn’t happen so his status is in limbo/under negotiation”

@IommiCuseFan: “Care to elaborate? What for?”

GettyMitch Garver #18 of the Seattle Mariners at bat against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on April 19, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

@TimHillLover54: “Probably going to meet the team in San Diego or during the next home stand”

@nyytakes: “Anyone want to explain what this means”

GettyMitch Garver #18 of the Texas Rangers celebrates with his family with the Commissioner’s Trophy after the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five to win the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

@JosephEsposito0: “For those who don’t know what this means, Mitch Garver could’ve been placed on the restricted list for 1 of 3 reasons: 1) inactive for non baseball reason 2) left the team without permission 3) failed to report”

@javien114: “Can someone elaborate”

@PrimeSuspect187: “It means that he stays in the minors until a decision is made to bring him up or let him go since his batting average in the minors is low. This keeps him eligible for post season if needed but stops any team negotiating for him. He excercised the clause and no team wanted him.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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MLB Fans React To Yankees Suddenly Placing 35-Year-Old On Restricted List

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