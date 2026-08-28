MLB Insider Makes Statement on Aaron Boone’s Future as New York Yankees Manager

Aaron Boone is in his ninth season as the New York Yankees‘ manager, and his contract runs through the 2027 season.

That means how the team finishes this season could go a long way toward determining whether Boone receives another contract extension or simply plays out his deal next year without additional security.

Boone has remained at the helm through several successful regular seasons in New York. However, the Yankees have struggled to make a deep postseason run during his tenure.

He’s compiled a 771-553 regular-season record and a 25-27 postseason record. He has led the Yankees to seven playoff berths, including one World Series appearance.

MLB Insider Speaks on Boone’s Future as Manager

On Friday, amid a report that general manager Brian Cashman is likely to receive an extension with the Yankees, MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post weighed in on Boone’s future in New York.

“Yankees GM Brian Cashman’s contract is up, and yes, there’s no reason to believe that he won’t be extended again, Heyman said.

“Manager Aaron Boone might be on slightly less steady ground, as an eighth year out of nine failing to reach the World Series could at least spark some internal debate.”

“Yankees manager Aaron Boone might be on slightly less steady ground, as an eighth year out of nine failing to reach the World Series could at least spark some internal debate.” Via Jon Heyman pic.twitter.com/PwSceqvNDu — Everything Yankees (@eyyankees) August 28, 2026

Yankees Right Now

Looking at New York right now, the Yankees are 75-58 entering Friday night’s series opener of a massive four-game set against the Boston Red Sox.

They sit 4.0 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the top spot in both the AL East and the American League. However, Boston sits just 2.0 games behind New York, making this weekend’s series pivotal for both teams.

With just 29 regular-season games remaining, every game carries added importance as both teams prepare for the postseason. If the season ended today, the Yankees would host the Red Sox in the Bronx for a best-of-three Wild Card Series.