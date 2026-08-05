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MLB Insider Makes Statement About Anthony Volpe’s Future After New York Yankees

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees will finish their series (at home) with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Yankees are coming off a 2-0 win on Tuesday.

During their series with the Cardinals, the Yankees optioned Anthony Volpe to Triple-A.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on Monday: “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Angel Chivilli, OF Jasson Domínguez and INF Anthony Volpe to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

MLB Insider Makes Statement About Anthony Volpe’s Future

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Recently, Joel Sherman spoke about Volpe’s future (via New York Post Sports/Pinstripe Post).

Sherman: “I think Anthony Volpe has a really decent shot to be an average or even better than average player as a second baseman outside of New York… I think he has a chance to be a good player. I think he’s a serious kid who wants to play well. He wants it so much here, I think it’s actually worked against him.”

Volpe was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his 4th season in the MLB (all with the Yankees).

The 25-year-old is currently batting .240 with 41 hits, one home run, 19 RBIs, 20 runs and seven stolen bases in 56 games.

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees in action during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of Sherman’s clip:

@GoldHitta: “Unfortunately he’s correct, his value literally just goes up in general by the position change, he’d be a great defender and any seasons with over a 100 ops+ would damn near make him an all star there”

@itrixy: “Volpe’s problem is he cant play ShortStop because he doesn’t have the arm to make the throw to 1st Base from that position!”

Yankees Right Now

GettyNew York Yankees manager Aaron Boone reacts during a pitching change in game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Yankees are having a very solid 2026 season.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with a 64-50 record in 114 games.

Following their series with the Cardinals, the Yankees will get the day off on Thursday.

They will then host the Atlanta Braves on Friday night in the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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MLB Insider Makes Statement About Anthony Volpe’s Future After New York Yankees

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