MLB Insider Makes Statement About Anthony Volpe’s Future After New York Yankees

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees will finish their series (at home) with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Yankees are coming off a 2-0 win on Tuesday.

During their series with the Cardinals, the Yankees optioned Anthony Volpe to Triple-A.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on Monday: “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Angel Chivilli, OF Jasson Domínguez and INF Anthony Volpe to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

MLB Insider Makes Statement About Anthony Volpe’s Future

Recently, Joel Sherman spoke about Volpe’s future (via New York Post Sports/Pinstripe Post).

Sherman: “I think Anthony Volpe has a really decent shot to be an average or even better than average player as a second baseman outside of New York… I think he has a chance to be a good player. I think he’s a serious kid who wants to play well. He wants it so much here, I think it’s actually worked against him.”

Volpe was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his 4th season in the MLB (all with the Yankees).

The 25-year-old is currently batting .240 with 41 hits, one home run, 19 RBIs, 20 runs and seven stolen bases in 56 games.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of Sherman’s clip:

@GoldHitta: “Unfortunately he’s correct, his value literally just goes up in general by the position change, he’d be a great defender and any seasons with over a 100 ops+ would damn near make him an all star there”

@itrixy: “Volpe’s problem is he cant play ShortStop because he doesn’t have the arm to make the throw to 1st Base from that position!”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are having a very solid 2026 season.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with a 64-50 record in 114 games.

Following their series with the Cardinals, the Yankees will get the day off on Thursday.

They will then host the Atlanta Braves on Friday night in the Bronx.