MLB Insider Provides Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton Updates Before Playoffs

The MLB postseason is just around the corner, and it seems like nobody really knows who’s going to be available for the New York Yankees.

Currently, the two biggest names they have sidelined are Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

Judge just landed back on the IL roughly a week ago with a calf strain after returning from a several-month stint on the sidelines with a rib injury.

As for Stanton, he’s been dealing with a calf strain for months now, but he ultimately tweaked the other leg while ramping up for a return last month.

MLB Insider Gives Updates on Judge, Stanton

Right now, Judge seems closer to returning, and despite what manager Aaron Boone has said, he plans on being back for the Wild Card Series next week.

Stanton’s role could be a bit more limited if he returns, and MLB Network’s Jon Morosi provided some up-to-date updates on the two stars Thursday morning.

“There is a chance and right now some optimism about Aaron Judge being available for the Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox,” Morosi said. “That is the goal for the Yankee captain. Not sure yet what capacity, although, Aaron Judge has said that his goal is to be playing everyday in right field because it gives the Yankees its best possible lineup.

“And it might not be just Aaron Judge rejoining the lineup. Giancarlo Stanton right now getting some live at bats in the Yankees Triple-A ballpark, so that is very encouraging indeed. Aaron Boone said publicly that if Stanton is available more than likely it would be in a pinch hitting capacity.”

“If you’re the Yankees, you want every possible right-handed bat on your roster [against the Red Sox]…”@jonmorosi shares more on Aaron Judge’s hope to be in right field for the Wild Card Series and two more Yankee veterans nearing a return to the field. pic.twitter.com/oq8JFQfYTb — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 24, 2026

Yankees Likely Facing Red Sox

While it’s not 100% certain or locked in yet, all signs point to the Yankees hosting the Red Sox next week in the Bronx for a best-of-three Wild Card Series.

This means, as Morosi alluded to, the Yankees will need as many right-handed bats available as possible, as few teams boast more left-handed pitchers than the Red Sox.

Having Judge and Stanton available would turn this offense into a completely different beast, taking it from a more average lineup without them to one of the best in the majors with them.