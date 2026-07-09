MLB Insider Quietly Reports Update On New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge

On Wednesday evening, the New York Yankees lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 3-0 in Florida.

They are down 2-1 in the series with the finale on Thursday afternoon.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote: “The Yankees are shut out, 3-0, by Tampa Bay, and have now tied their franchise record by failing to score more than 5 runs in 20 consecutive games. They are 5 games behind the Rays in the AL East.”

MLB Insider Quietly Reports Update On Aaron Judge

The Yankees continue to play without three-time MVP Aaron Judge.

He has been out of action since May 31.

During their series with the Rays, Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported the latest on Judge (via The Show with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman).

Heyman: “We don’t know when Judge is coming back… They won’t even say when he’s getting the reimaging… I’ve heard they do have a date in mind, which can change. But they don’t want to say anything for whatever reason.”

Judge is in the middle of his 11th MLB season.

He had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games this year.

Social Media Reacts To Latest Update

Here’s what people were saying about the update:

@JLas43_: “Once he’s cleared to start baseball activities he’s going to need a month”

@DarrinS127649: “Sounds like they now have a concept of a plan”

@Realadamkaufman: “Probably late next week which would be the 6 week mark. The fracture he has is typically 10-12 week recovery. Yanks said they’d do reimagining 4-6 weeks. Next weekend is the 6 week mark.”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 50-42 record in 92 games.

They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games (and are 27-22 in 49 games on the road).

Following one more game with the Rays, the Yankees will visit the Washington Nationals for their final series before the 2026 All-Star break.